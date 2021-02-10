Peachtree Corners officials recently announced the city is adding a vehicle for testing mobility and autonomous technologies at its Curiosity Lab living laboratory.
No, seriously, it’s literally a vehicle that can be used for those purposes.
The addition of the Ford Edge-based mobility research and test vehicle to Curiosity Lab’s offerings was announced Feb. 3. Officials said it has Level 3 autonomous capabilities and that companies and organizations doing work at the lab can use it to develop and prove whether their new advanced mobility and autonomous technologies work.
“There have been many mobility test vehicles introduced these past several years, but at Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, companies have the opportunity to develop new technologies on an open source mobility platform alongside other emerging solutions, while also leveraging actual smart infrastructure wholly owned by the city – not proprietary, closed platforms in closed track environments,” said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners.
“The Ford Edge-based test platform here operates in a living lab environment alongside residents that are walking and driving on the same public street. And we’re the first city in the world to insure a public roadway for both driven and driverless vehicle activity – giving companies a true advantage as they look to learn and improve their technologies before they ‘graduate’ and scale.”
The new vehicle will use an open-source platform which is different from other vehicles used for testing that only operate in closed courses or whose design limits them to only work on the proprietary platform offered by the host company.
The city is inviting companies that work on light detecting and ranging system, also known as LiDAR, cameras and computer vision, radar, V2X systems, data and simulation, mapping and full autonomous driving systems to come to Curiosity Lab to take advantage of the vehicle.
Peachtree Corners officials said the vehicle has a large rooftop rack that companies can use to attach their own sensors, such as LiDAR, to the vehicle for testing. The vehicle will interact with smart infrastructure owned by the city so that engineers can develop autonomous vehicle and mobility technologies with real world scenarios in mind. Such scenarios could include being around thousands of local commuters who live, work and drive in the area.
In addition to the city’s smart infrastructure data, engineers will also be able to access historical AV data from the vehicle’s dataset. Peachtree Corners officials said the city’s central control room will analyze the data from the city infrastructure as well as the sensors and devices on the vehicle. They will then make that data available to the engineers.
“We’re proud to have delivered multiple smart city firsts to date, and the introduction of an open-source platform for mobility research and testing is yet another milestone – giving companies the ability to develop new technologies in an actual city – complete with obstacles and everyday challenges that autonomous machines need to learn how to face,” Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said.
“We’ve already had successful long-term tests of autonomous shuttles, Olli, transporting residents – and we are excited to have the opportunity to have a platform that will help move the world even closer to fulfilling the vision of fully autonomous vehicles operating safely in a city.”
