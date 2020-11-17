Peachtree Corners is installing new technology to aid Gwinnett County police in solving crimes in the city.
The city council approved a contract to lease 25 license plate readers which will be installed at major ingress and egress points in the city. The goal is to use the cameras to capture information from vehicles reported as stolen or being driven by people wanted for entering autos, thefts, property damage and other crimes, which will in turn lead to the arrests of people wanted for those crimes.
“The City Council and I consider community safety of utmost importance,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “The Gwinnett County Police Department provides excellent service to our residents and businesses, but we felt there was more that we could do to enhance the safety of our city.”
The installation of the solar-powered cameras is expected to begin next month and takes between six and eight weeks to complete. Each camera is expected to cost $2,500 apiece to lease, with that price including maintenance, repairs and replacement.
License plate camera technology is used by about one-third of the police departments in the metro Atlanta area, according to Peachtree Corners officials. One of those existing cameras, the city said, helped Gwinnett police arrest someone who was wanted for murder.
“These cameras have become an extremely valuable resource for the police department when it comes to solving crime,” Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said. “Officers are able to use the footage from these cameras to identify vehicles immediately after a crime occurs. This technology has been instrumental in solving a multitude of crimes in Gwinnett County and has helped officers recover over 100 stolen vehicles.”
Gwinnett police chose the locations for the cameras based on traffic counts, crime rates and types of activity happening in the immediate area. They will be installed on 10-foot poles.
City officials said the cameras will not be designed to handle red-light or speed enforcement, but they will take still photos of vehicles and objects in its field of view.There will be time stamps, the make and model, color and license plate numbers of vehicles. That data will be contained on a cloud server for 30 days. City officials said the cameras will also be in operation for 24 hours a day
"This installation of LPR cameras will help fill the gap in camera coverage that currently exists in the area and is a great example of the city using technology and innovation to help GCPD protect our community,” Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said.
