Peachtree Christian Health announced it will close in late December if a Save Our Center Fund cannot raise $500,000 by Thanksgiving Day.

 Photo: Anthony Stalcup

Peachtree Christian Health officials and caregivers of people with dementia who receive support at the center are praying for a half-a-million-dollar Thanksgiving miracle to avoid closure.

The center announced it will close its day center in Duluth on Dec. 23 if a "Save Our Center Fund" campaign cannot raise $500,000 by Thanksgiving Day. The center provides support for older adults who are dealing with dementia as a way to offer some relief to caregivers.