Peachtree Christian Health officials and caregivers of people with dementia who receive support at the center are praying for a half-a-million-dollar Thanksgiving miracle to avoid closure.
The center announced it will close its day center in Duluth on Dec. 23 if a "Save Our Center Fund" campaign cannot raise $500,000 by Thanksgiving Day. The center provides support for older adults who are dealing with dementia as a way to offer some relief to caregivers.
The "Save Our Center Fund" campaign has raised $214,154 as of Wednesday.
“This decision has truly been heartbreaking and was reached after much prayer and with immense compassion for everyone we have the privilege to work with and serve," Peachtree Christian Health President Anne Mancini said. "We need an immediate miracle from our community at large to save our center and continue crucial services to our community."
Peachtree Christian Health has been around for 22 years, and it provided in-patient hospice care for much of that time. Three years ago, however, it switched to an adult day health model, reopening in that format in late 2019 — months before the COVID-19 pandemic began in spring 2020.
Peachtree Christian Health was hurt by an extended closure in 2020 because of the pandemic and it has taken steps to try to addresses finances. It became a Medicaid Waiver and Veterans Administration provider. It also got federal subsidies as well as private grants, donations and caregiver respite and transportation vouchers as well as scholarship funds to offset costs while also giving caregivers less of a financial burden.
The center said those steps were not enough to address financial concerns, such as increasing cashflow and growing participant census, however.
"Tragically, dementia is the fourth leading cause of death in Gwinnett County," Mancini said. "With over 140,000 Georgians living with Alzheimer’s disease, tens of thousands more experiencing other forms of dementia, and 40% of caregivers dying before their care recipients, our center’s closure is a major setback for the county that is home to over 106,000 people age 65 and older.”
The center had to put in protection measures, which officials said ended up being costly, in order to reopen after the pandemic forced a closure, and it also has an outstanding construction loan as well as a profit-loss ratio. At the same time, clients are continually transitioning out of the program as their health declines.
“We’ve truly done everything we know to do to recover," Mancini said. "All we can do now is pray for a miracle by Thanksgiving Day ... We have watched God deliver miracles among us again and again. We trust He is in the middle of this chaos and hold out hope there is an angel among us that can turn this decision around. If not, God will provide for our families, our staff, and our community according to His will.”
The announcement that the center is looking at closing if the fundraising campaign is not successful has left caregivers trying to figure out what they will do for their loved one. Peachtree Christian Health officials said many of the people with dementia that they work with have seen their condition progress to the point that many traditional day center would likely not accept them.
"Our center is the only one in Georgia that offers the level of medical and personal care necessary for those in more advance stages," Mancini said. "Our services have proven to slow the progression of dementia, provide much-needed respite for caregivers, and allow our families to be able to keep their loved ones at home, delaying their need for full-time, residential dementia care.”
Jené Morché, whose 98-year-old mother receives services from Peachtree Christian Health, said she was devastated when she received the news that the center would close. Her mother, Lee Wiedman, has attended the center since 2019, after Morché noticed her mom was starting to experience depression. The center's services seemed to be helping Wiedman, according to her daughter.
"They have enriched her life in so many ways," Morché said. "When you are 98-years-old, all you seem to do is lose your friends, family, physical abilities, and the feeling of being useful and helpful. PCH was the one bright spot in her life where she gained friends, confidence, joy and love from so many people. She’s felt needed and useful again.
"Before PCH, I had a very hard time getting her out of bed and dressed each day. Now she’s excited to get up and start her day. She comes back from PCH and tells us, ‘They are such good people there. They treat me so well, and are always telling me they love me.’”
Now Morché is worried about how the closure will impact her mother.
"Now that they are closing their doors, I am heartbroken for my mom, the tireless staff and all the participants whose lives are enriched by their time spent at PCH," she said. "I truly could cry at the thought of how this will negatively affect my mom’s future. I know I won’t be able to find another program to care for her the way they do at Peachtree Christian Health. She will miss the dancing, singing, creativity, hugs, friendship and love she gets every time she walks through those doors.”
The Save Out Center campaign can be found online at bit.ly/SavePCH, and donors that want to make contributions to help keep the center open can also call Mancini at 770-624-2727 or send an email to amancini@pchlec.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.