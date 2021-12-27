When the New York-based Alzheimer’s Foundation of America sought recipients for its 2021 Anne & Irving Brodsky Innovation Grant, it had to look no farther than a garden growing in Duluth.
It was announced earlier this month that Peachtree Christian Health, Inc., a Duluth-based nonprofit organization serving Gwinnett County families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, had received one of three $25,000 grants from the Alzheimer’s Foundation to expand the horticultural offerings on its 8-acre campus located on Duluth Park Lane.
The funding will be utilized to construct a WISH (Wandering, International, Sensory, Habitat) Garden at Peachtree Christian Health, which provides adult day and community programs to enrich lives and support families throughout their caregiving experiences by providing therapeutic activities and educational programs.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Christi Heidt, Peachtree Christian Health’s program director, of the grant. “It will definitely help our program and our participants and friends who are here during the day. They’re very excited about it as well.”
Chris Schneider, communications director for the Alzheimer’s Foundation, said the WISH Garden is exactly the kind of project the foundation, which has provided the grants for nonprofit partners since 2005, seeks out.
“We look for a number of different things when we award this grant,” said Schneider. “We look for innovation, need and potential to replicate across the country. This project really checks all those boxes. The need is certainly there because Alzheimer’s is growing in Georgia and across the country. You have about 150,000 in Georgia living with Alzheimer’s right now, and that’s projected to grow to 190,000 by 2025, a 35 percent increase.
“The innovation part is to be able to create something that’s open to everybody, serves everybody and has a therapeutic purpose in terms of using horticultural therapy and reminiscence, but to also be able to promote socialization – they’re going to have programs out there, they’re actually going to be able to get exercise by walking along this path and they’ll even be able to attract wildlife and incorporate that into it, too.”
Reflecting its diverse clientele, Peachtree Christian Health plans to include herbs, vegetables and flora from Africa, Asia, Central America, the Mideast, and North and South America in the WISH Garden. Heidt said that the idea to expand the gardens already on site came about when the Alzheimer’s Foundation provided the nonprofit with a $5,000 grant to expand its welcoming ring for Korean friends.
At that point, Heidt said she learned that specific services for Alzheimer’s patients in metro Atlanta’s varied communities was either spotty or didn’t exist at all. Part of the funds used for the smaller grant went to including Korean plantings in the nonprofit’s existing gardens.
“I learned how few services were available and I learned of the great diversity our county has evolved into here in Gwinnett,” said Heidt, noting that Gwinnett is the eighth-most diverse county in the United States, has a 37% population that does not speak English, at home and 27% of whom were born in other countries. “We have no services for our international communities, specifically when they need our help and assistance who have dementia and Alzheimer’s. It’s a significant issue we need to address.”
“This grant is about innovation and creating a unique environment that is both stimulating and therapeutic, helping to improve the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their families,” said Bert E. Brodsky, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America found and board chair, in a news release.
Heidt said with WISH Garden sets out to address four purposes – an area for “walking and wandering,” inclusive cultural appreciation, an area to engage all the senses and a habitat for nearby residents of the forest.
“The four purposes are served by the garden and gives us additional space to be outside in a safe area to do programs and activities and to expand those programs from the inside into a larger outdoor setting,” she said.
In a partnership with Eagle Scout candidate Michael Haag, work has already commenced on the WISH Garden, which will include a walking path and special seating space.
“Michael has just completed some raised beds in the back and when we got the grant he committed fully to the project,” said Heidt. “We’re going to start getting bids on the concrete work for the wandering path and we’ll be planning what’s going in the garden during our Garden Club meetings. We’re figuring out what goes in each garden.”
For more information on Peachtree Christian Health, visit www.pchlec.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.