Dementia patients who attend Peachtree Christian Health's day center hold up a sign thanking people who have contributed to the 'Save Our Center' campaign so far. The center will close in late December if the campaign cannot raise $500,000 by Nov. 29.

 Photo: Peachtree Christian Health

Peachtree Christian Health officials announced the feedback to their plea for help to stay open has been strong enough so far that they are extending the cutoff date by a few days to ensure they meet their $500,000 goal.

Officials at the Duluth-based day center, which works with people who suffer from dementia, had originally set Thanksgiving Day as their deadline to raise the money needed to stay open. If the money could not be raised by that date, then the center was going to have to close in late December, according to an announcement issued earlier this month.