Dementia patients who attend Peachtree Christian Health's day center hold up a sign thanking people who have contributed to the 'Save Our Center' campaign so far. The center will close in late December if the campaign cannot raise $500,000 by Nov. 29.
Peachtree Christian Health officials announced the feedback to their plea for help to stay open has been strong enough so far that they are extending the cutoff date by a few days to ensure they meet their $500,000 goal.
Officials at the Duluth-based day center, which works with people who suffer from dementia, had originally set Thanksgiving Day as their deadline to raise the money needed to stay open. If the money could not be raised by that date, then the center was going to have to close in late December, according to an announcement issued earlier this month.
On Tuesday night, however, Peachtree Christian officials announced 273 donors had pledged $320,000 to the "Save Our Center" campaign in an 11-day span. As a result, the center's leaders felt encouraged enough to extend the fundraising deadline to Nov. 29 — which is Giving Tuesday — in the hope that it will help ensure they met their goal.
“We owe it to our amazing staff and those we serve to decide quickly so they can plan for the new year," Peachtree Christian Board Chairman Bob Dutlinger said. "We are simply blown away by the response we’ve received from the community and have hope that PCH has a future. The services we provide are like no others and it would be a tragedy for this center to close. We truly are doing everything we know to do.”
Peachtree Christian's board is set to meet next Wednesday to decide the center's fate — which will of course depend on whether the fundraising goal can be met — and an announcement will be made on Dec. 1.
In addition to financial support through the fundraising campaign, officials at center said a transportation provider who heard about Peachtree Christian's situation has offered to help alleviate some of the transportation issued facing the center by providing transportation for veterans.
The extension is not a guarantee that the center will stay open, and Dutlinger said contributions will be refunded if the $500,000 goal is not met by early next week. It could provide some hope, however, for caregivers who rely on the center to provide assistance for loved ones who are suffering from dementia.
It's an optimism that Peachtree Christian officials certainly feel.
”We are so close," Peachtree Christian President Anne Mancini said. "This is doable. There is hope. We will continue to fight the good fight and trust God will affirm without question the path we need to follow. We believe in miracles.”
Dutlinger pledged that the center's board will act responsibly with finances if the facility can stay open.
"If we are successful with our campaign and can reverse the earlier decision, we will be good stewards of the funds entrusted to us and work to fill the necessary gaps to bring us back to a state of sustainability,” he said.
The link to contribute to the "Save Our Center" campaign can be found at bit.ly/SavePCH.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.