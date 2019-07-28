The Salvation Army of Gwinnett recently received a number of new personal care and non-perishable food items that will aid the people it helps, thanks to the Peach State Federal Credit Union.
Earlier this month, Peach State FCU members and staff delivered the items, which were collected over the year, to the Salvation Army’s Church on the Loaf on Sugarloaf Parkway.
“This contribution will help us feed our guests as they work to get back on their feet,” said Hazel Barrett, volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army of Gwinnett. “Donations like these help us provide for those in need, and we are very grateful for the generosity of Peach State’s members.”
The Salvation Army provides various programs and services for youth and adults in need including music, arts, practical training, worship and more.