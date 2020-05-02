Peach State Federal Credit Union has donated $25,000 to local food banks — including two in Gwinnett County — to assist with the increased need brought on due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The credit union has been making quarterly donations to food banks in its service area (north Georgia and southwestern South Carolina) since 2014.
Non-perishable food items are collected in all branch locations — including the corporate office — year-round and donated quarterly.
“We understand that hunger doesn’t just happen during the holidays, and that’s why we began this initiative,” Peach State’s President/CEO, Marshall Boutwell said. “As more and more people find themselves unemployed during these uncertain times, the issue of food insecurity becomes of greater importance. That’s why we’re making these additional contributions directly to the organizations who support people in need in our communities,” Boutwell said.
The credit union serves more than 60,000 members in Georgia and South Carolina and contributions have been made regionally to benefit as many members as possible. Organizations received $2,500 to provide food and essential supplies to those in need, including two in Gwinnett Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministries and Lilburn Cooperative Ministries.
The credit union also made a $5,000 contribution to Nothing But the Truth in Lawrenceville. The organization supports students and their families through their ministry center and their weekend food bags for children who participate in the free/reduced lunch program at their schools.
Peach State contributed more than $500,000 to support their communities in 2019, and with the launch of the Peach State C.A.R.E.S. VISA Debit Card last summer, they have put these contributions on a self-sustaining path.
For each purchase made with a Peach State VISA Debit Card, the credit union will donate a nickel from their merchant interchange income toward nonprofits, school systems and the arts in the communities they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.