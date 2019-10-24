Although Cathy Moore will retire from her position as dean of Georgia Gwinnett College’s School of Education later this month, her name will live on at the college.
Peach State Federal Credit Union has set up a scholarship fund to honor Moore, who was the School of Education’s charter dean, with $25,000 in seed money. Moore has been at GGC for 13 years, starting in 2006 when the school opened.
“Peach State was founded by Gwinnett County educators more than 58 years ago. Dr. Moore has paved the way for future educators in Gwinnett through her hard work and dedication to GGC,” Peach State’s President/CEO, Marshall Boutwell said in a statement.
“We are proud to honor her legacy and the roots of our foundation through the support of future educators.”
Students can apply annually to receive the Cathy Moore Scholarship, but as with any scholarship, there are requirements that must be met to receive the financial assistance.
Students must be admitted to study in one of GGC’s educator preparation programs and they must maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average.
“This scholarship will impact not only its recipients but also the children and youth who will be taught by the recipients once they graduate,” Moore said. “I can think of no better way to invest in the future of Gwinnett County and surrounding region.”
Moore helped set up GGC’s education program, including the establishment of bachelor degree programs in elementary education, middle grades education and special education in addition to certificate programs in biology, chemistry, English, history, mathematics and political science.
She also played a key role in setting up a partnership between GGC and Gwinnett County Public Schools to prepare student-teachers from the college for real world classroom settings. More than 800 GGC graduates have gone through that preparation program, according to the college.
And now future generations of student-teachers will be able to attend GGC through a scholarship that bears Moore’s name.
Moore was thankful to Peach State Federal Credit Union for establishing the scholarship.
“I am humbled and deeply appreciative that Mr. Boutwell has chosen to honor me in such an amazing way,” she said.