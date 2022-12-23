Peach State Federal Credit Union members and employees will be helping ensure toys will be under a lot of Christmas trees this weekend for children in need.
The Lawrenceville-based credit union holds an annual toy drive for the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program, and that collection drive recently wrapped up. Employees and credit union members from Peach State's two dozen locations donated new, wrapped toys for children who come from families in need.
The total number of toys collected was not available, but photos released by the credit union showed several collection boxes overflowing with toys.
The effort is part of Peach State Federal Credit Union's C.A.R.E.S. Foundation, which is designed to support non-profits, school systems and the arts in communities that are within Peach State Federal's footprint.
“We continue this tradition every year because of the shared vision that the Marine Toys for Tots Program and Peach State have in helping the greater good,” Peach State President and CEO, Marshall Boutwell said. “This is a very special time of year, and we’re grateful for the support from our members and staff who donated toys that will bring joy to many families this holiday season.”
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Peach State Federal Credit Union C.A.R.E.S. Foundation, including how to support it, can visit peachstatefcu.org/CARES.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
