2022_Toys_for_tots.jpg

Peach State Federal Credit Union staff members pose with some of the Toys for Tots gifts that members and staff donated during the credit union's annual toy drive.

 Photo: Peach State Federal Credit Union

Peach State Federal Credit Union members and employees will be helping ensure toys will be under a lot of Christmas trees this weekend for children in need.

The Lawrenceville-based credit union holds an annual toy drive for the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program, and that collection drive recently wrapped up. Employees and credit union members from Peach State's two dozen locations donated new, wrapped toys for children who come from families in need.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.