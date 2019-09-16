One year after Anna Charles Hollis lost her battle with cancer, a $20 million commitment to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has established a fund in her name.
The Peach Bowl announced the donation Monday, one of the largest to CHOA and the largest offered by the Peach Bowl. The commitment established the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund, which will be hyper-focused on funding clinical drug trials for the most promising new drugs and treatment options for children fighting cancer, according to a press release.
Ann Charles Hollis was the six-year-old daughter of Peach Bowl Vice President Benji Hollis. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on April 15, 2018 and died five months later. She was a first-grade student at Buford Elementary School. Anna Charles played tennis, was active in gymnastics and loved to dance and sing.
"We'd just like to thank everybody and your support," Benji Hollis said in a video produced by Buford High School students to coincide with last year's CHOA Cape Day. "It was amazing having a community behind you."
The overall goal of the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund is to ensure that new drugs, devices and treatment strategies can be tested in patients at an accelerated pace, eventually leading to additional treatment options for our patients.
“Right now there is an urgent need for the advancement of new drugs and treatments for childhood cancer,” Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president, said in a statement. “The Peach Bowl LegACy Fund is going to take the fight right to childhood cancer until a breakthrough is made.”
The Peach Bowl LegACy Fund will provide $20 million to Children's over the next five years. Funding will be utilized to develop drugs to treat childhood cancer, based on what physicians at the Aflac Cancer Center believe has the best chance at success.