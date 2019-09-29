Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Georgia physical therapy student Jocilyn Yarnell hopped from one fitness machine to the next, giving a methodical demonstration on how each worked and then calling on a usually reluctant person to demonstrate.
Yarnell, a former competition cheerleader, has experience working as a strength and conditioning coach for softball and baseball players. She’s spent time teaching children and their parents how to exercise properly and prevent injuries. Now she’s doing it for her peers.
For some people, a common hurdle in the way of going to the gym is embarrassment.
“They don’t know what each machine does and don’t want to embarrass themselves in a busy gym,” Brooke Shultis, spectator and academic development coordinator in Professional Development and Online Learning, said.
There’s more to exercise machines than the diagrams on the side, but it’s still a good place to start. Yarnell walked students and faculty through several machines focusing on a variety of major muscle groups.
Her first recommendation was to start conservatively with weights that can be lifted between 10 to 20 repetitions. She also advised spectators of normal ranges of motion. Not overextending and controlling weight when returning to rest position is key to injury prevention.
“The instructions do tell you to adjust the seat pad, but you want to make sure you’re adjusting it so you’re in a normal position for your body,” Yarnell said. “People get on a machine and they have the footpads in the wrong place or the back supporter in the wrong spot, and they don’t even realize they can adjust those.”
Yarnell said some common injuries stem from stretching the body beyond its normal range of motion and causing joints to be locked or stressed. Just because the machine will allow full extension of the arms or legs, doesn’t mean it’s necessary.
“I’d say that’s the only downfall, really, of using these machines,” Yarnell said.
Though it may seem obvious to gym enthusiasts, it’s important for beginners to find out what exercise machines do before boarding them. She also walked spectators through free weight and core exercises that target all of the muscles in a particular group.
The Consumer Health Literacy series is part of a larger monthly series at PCOM Georgia that began in July. The goal was the bring faculty, staff and student together to give each an opportunity to share their different expertise and provide trustworthy wellness information.
“We have all kinds of health and wellness initiatives on campus, but we wanted to do something collaborative with PDOL and the library,” Public Services Coordinator Erica Rosalle said. “We got together and said, ‘Who do we have with expertise on campus that can plan these different things?’”
The first session was in July when PCOM students and staff could sign up to receive a read-out of their body composition and learn ways to live healthier lifestyles. Shultis led a session in August on time management and how to incorporate healthy habits into busy lifestyles. Yarnell, having just finished midterms, led the series’ second session. Rosalle is already planning her third that she’s titled, “To the Library and Beyond,” which will educate staff and students about what health and wellness resources are available in the library and how best to access them.
Other organizations on campus are anticipated to introduce yoga and tai chi. There is a faculty and staff camaraderie element to the series facilitated through PDOL and PCOM Fit, which organizes events like flag football or basketball tournaments at PCOM and acts as a liaison to students interested during the consumer health series.
Yarnell said the series provided her with an opportunity to practically demonstrate her previous training experience and her PT knowledge.
“It kind of all ties together with PT, now I’m getting the injury avoidance and how to rehab from injuries side of it,” Yarnell said.