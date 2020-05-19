The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's programs will be accredited through at least 2030, the college recently announced.
The school, also known as PCOM, has received full 10-year Accreditation with Exceptional Outcome from the America Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. Accreditation with Exceptional Outcome is the highest level of accreditation issued by the commission.
“We are extremely honored to receive the exceptional outcome designation," PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein said in a statement. "This speaks volumes about our institution and the high-quality of education we provide to our students.”
During the accreditation review process, officials from the commission visited PCOM's campus in Philadelphia as well as its two Georgia campuses in Suwanee and Moultrie. The school also had to complete a comprehensive self-study report as part of the accreditation renewal process.
School officials said the commission reviewed PCOM South Georgia in a separate action since it is a newly established PCOM location.
“I wish to express my profound and enduring gratitude to Dr. Robert Cuzzolino for his incomparable leadership during this accreditation process and extend the same gratitude to his team of faculty and staff for making this tremendous achievement possible,” PCOM Georgia interim dean Joseph Kaczmarczyk said.
The commission will regularly monitor PCOM's accreditation status regularly, but it is not expected to come back to any of the school's campuses to conduct a review until 2029.
“(The re-accreditation process was) a complex and exhaustive effort that could only have been the success it was thanks to the contributions of a large number of PCOM people - including faculty, staff, students, trustees and clinical partners,” recently retired vice president for graduate programs and planning Robert Cuzzolino, who oversaw the effort for the school, said.
