Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine named a third Georgia resident to its Boards of Trustees.
The college, which has a campuses in Suwanee, Moultrie and Philadelphia, announced Tim Burgess, a former University of Georgia administrator and Oconee County Board of Education member, to its Board of Trustees on Thursday.
“I can think of no more important challenge today than to train and prepare the next generation of healthcare providers,” Burgess said. “I am honored to have been asked to join the PCOM Boards of Trustees and look forward to contributing in a small way to this very noble effort.”
Burgess, an Athens resident, is one of three PCOM board members from Georgia. Wayne Sikes, who resides in Snellville, and David McCleskey, who resides in Hoschton, are also Georgia members of the PCOM Board of Trustees.
Burgess is a former senior vice president for finance and administration at UGA. He has served as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicle Safety and chief financial officer for the Georgia Technology Authority. During Gov. Zell Miller and Roy Barnes’ terms, he served as the director and state budget officer of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.
Burgess earned a master’s degree in public administration from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from UGA.
Burgess has previous experience serving on boards in education and the medical field. He is currently in his sixth year as a member of the the Oconee County School System Board of Education. Burgess is a graduate of Leadership Georgia graduate and served nine years on the St. Mary’s Health Care System Board of Directors and on the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the University of Georgia.
“Tim will certainly add value to our high-performing Boards of Trustees as PCOM continues to be a leader in medical education, innovation and osteopathic medicine,” Jay S. Feldstein, PCOM president and CEO, said. “We look forward to his contributions.”
