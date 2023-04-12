Chris Staley and family.jpg

Fourth-year PCOM Georgia student Chris Staley, pictured here with his family, was matched to general surgery at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

 Photo: PCOM Georgia

 In mid-March, fourth-year medical students at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee learned where they’ll spend the next three to seven years after being matched in a residency program.

In the run-up to the National Resident Matching Program (also known as “The Match”), students chose their desired specialty and then interviewed and ranked programs of interest. At the same time, after interviews were conducted, residency program directors ranked their choices, and a complex algorithm matched students and programs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.