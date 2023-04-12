In mid-March, fourth-year medical students at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee learned where they’ll spend the next three to seven years after being matched in a residency program.
In the run-up to the National Resident Matching Program (also known as “The Match”), students chose their desired specialty and then interviewed and ranked programs of interest. At the same time, after interviews were conducted, residency program directors ranked their choices, and a complex algorithm matched students and programs.
In 2023, PCOM Georgia students posted a 100% completion rate into postgraduate positions, said Tina Woodruff, senior advisor to the provost. Students from PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie also recorded a 100% placement rate. Residency placement lists indicate that since 2016, 34% of PCOM Georgia’s students remain in Georgia to complete their residencies.
“I am thrilled to see our match list this year,” said Andrea Mann, dean and chief academic officer of PCOM Georgia’s osteopathic medicine program in a news release. “I am pleased that a large percentage of the PCOM Georgia Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2023 have chosen to continue their training in Georgia.
“Additionally, almost three quarters of our fourth-year students will pursue careers in Georgia’s targeted core specialty areas. I could not be more proud of our students.”
Students were matched with programs at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta, Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Houston Healthcare in Warner Robins, Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta, Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and Piedmont Macon Medical enter.
Also of interest was a separate military match, which took place in December when five PCOM Georgia students who are entering the armed forces matched into medical specialties. Students were matched with Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Darnell Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas, Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
After commencement on May 23, graduating students will start the next step in their journey on July 1 when they report to their residency positions as full-fledged doctors.
