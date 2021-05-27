The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education granted initial accreditation to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program following its spring 2021 meeting.
The accreditation, a voluntary, non-governmental, peer-reviewed process that occurs on a regular basis, is effective through the fall of 2025.
Under the leadership of Phillip B. Palmer, PT, PhD, professor and department chair, administrators and faculty members submitted a self-study report to CAPTE before the physical therapy program underwent a site visit at its Suwanee location on the PCOM Georgia campus. The accrediting organization considered both the self-study and visit reports, along with an institutional response, prior to granting accreditation.
Jay S. Feldstein, DO ’81, said, “It’s a credit to Dr. Palmer and his staff for achieving this significant goal for our PT program.”
CAPTE’s mission is to ensure and advance excellence in physical therapy education. In May of 2018, PCOM’s physical therapy program was granted Candidate for Accreditation status by CAPTE. In order to take the licensure exam, physical therapists must have graduated from a CAPTE-accredited program.
“Getting a new program accredited is only possible with the help of many people, both within and outside the program,” Palmer said. “Members of the PCOM community, on all campuses and in many non-academic departments, played a significant role in creating a positive environment for the program. The support and encouragement offered by the board and administration of PCOM cannot be overstated.”
According to the CAPTE website, CAPTE is the only accreditation agency recognized by the US Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation to accredit entry-level physical therapist programs. The organization currently accredits more than 250 physical therapist education programs in the US and Scotland and conducts approximately 70 site visits annually.
