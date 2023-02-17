The life-affirming song “I Hope You Dance” accompanied the traditional academic procession and recession of the Class of 2024 during their White Coat Ceremony, dubbed “the most unique White Coat Ceremony in the history of PCOM” by class chair Andrew Wilson (PharmD ’24).
Having started pharmacy school at the beginning of the pandemic when most of the world was shutting down, the 79 class members decided to delay a virtual ceremony in 2020 to an in-person ceremony two and a half years later on Feb. 10.
This decision mirrors the decisions class members will make as pharmacists.
Shawn Spencer, PhD, RPh, dean and chief academic officer of the PCOM School of Pharmacy, extolled the students. He said, “You are not only becoming a pharmacist, but also a leader, mentor and a role model.”
He added, “As healthcare professionals, you will be called upon to make difficult and complex decisions, and you will be relied upon to act with compassion, integrity and dedication to your patients who need you.”
He called the ceremony “a rite of passage that symbolizes our commitment to the advancement of human health and the betterment of our most vulnerable communities.”
Keynote speaker Bris Soto, PharmD ’22, who is a post-graduate year one pharmacy resident through a partnership between PCOM Georgia and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia, shared her thoughts.
“When I think of a healthcare professional, I think of someone knowledgeable, someone who puts effort into gathering all data before making a decision, and someone who is trustworthy,” she said.
“You have embarked on a journey that can provide great joy and fulfillment.”
The students were called to the stage where they were coated by faculty members five at a time. Wearing their white coats and a new PCOM School of Pharmacy pin, the Class of 2024 recited their class mission statement led by Dr. Spencer.
“We, the pharmacy class of 2024, will serve as leaders to foster an inclusive and collaborative culture while adapting to the needs of our diverse community,” they said in unison.
The class concluded the ceremony, attended by a multitude of family and friends, by reciting a Pledge of Professionalism led by John Tovar, PharmD, associate professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice. They recessed from the Gas South Conference Center reminiscing about their accomplishments, knowing that they’ve put their time to good use as the lyrics to the touching tune profess -
“Time is a wheel in constant motion always rolling us along,
Tell me who wants to look back on their years
And wonder where those years have gone.”
