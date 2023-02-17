500_1222.jpg

PCOM Georgia recently held its White Coat Ceremony.

 Photo: PCOM Georgia

The life-affirming song “I Hope You Dance” accompanied the traditional academic procession and recession of the Class of 2024 during their White Coat Ceremony, dubbed “the most unique White Coat Ceremony in the history of PCOM” by class chair Andrew Wilson (PharmD ’24).

Having started pharmacy school at the beginning of the pandemic when most of the world was shutting down, the 79 class members decided to delay a virtual ceremony in 2020 to an in-person ceremony two and a half years later on Feb. 10.

