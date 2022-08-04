Alisa Toney, the senior director of development at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, was recently named the chair of the Leadership Gwinnett Foundation board of directors.

Toney is the fourth person to serve in this position since the organization’s founding in 1985. Prior to joining Leadership Gwinnett’s board, Toney served as the annual program’s co-chair, tri-chair, steering committee chair and management team chair.

