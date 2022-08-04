Alisa Toney, the senior director of development at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, was recently named the chair of the Leadership Gwinnett Foundation board of directors.
Toney is the fourth person to serve in this position since the organization’s founding in 1985. Prior to joining Leadership Gwinnett’s board, Toney served as the annual program’s co-chair, tri-chair, steering committee chair and management team chair.
“Alisa brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, judgment and insight, coupled with a demonstrated commitment to Leadership Gwinnett that makes me very excited about what happens next," said Lisa Zaken, president and CEO of Leadership Gwinnett.
Since 1985, Leadership Gwinnett’s signature yearlong program has graduated 36 classes and Glance Gwinnett, its three-day program has conducted 25 sessions. The programs combined have an alumni base of more than 2,100.
A member of the Leadership Gwinnett class of 2013, Toney said she believes that “Leadership Gwinnett is an experience that completely transforms you and exposes you to people, places and processes that will enhance your perspective.”
With more than 20 years of professional experience in higher education as a fundraiser, administrator and lecturer, Toney currently oversees PCOM’s annual giving, major gifts, and corporate and foundation relations teams.
She works closely with the college’s administration to develop strategy, leadership, and implementation of the school’s fundraising activities to enhance relationships and communication with internal and external constituencies. Prior to joining PCOM, Toney worked at Georgia State University, Spelman College and Emory University.
Toney is a member of the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education and the Association of Fundraising Professionals. In 2016, she received a Most Powerful and Influential Woman Award from the Pennsylvania Diversity Council. She also serves on the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation/Northside Hospital Women’s Leadership Council.
Originally, from Memphis, Tenn,, Toney is the mother of two children, Thomas, a senior at Yale University, and Camille, a freshman at North Gwinnett High School. Toney has been a resident of Gwinnett County since 1993.
