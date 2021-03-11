Are you a high school student who is interested in working in health care? PCOM Georgia has the summer camp opportunity for you.
PCOM Georgia officials said this year’s Summer Math and Science Academy will be held in June. It’s a two-week enrichment program that will be held June 14-25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. PCOM Georgia officials said the camp “provides an opportunity for motivated metro Atlanta high school students to explore the wide variety of healthcare professions available to them.”
Tyler Rollins (DO ’23), a PCOM Georgia student-doctor and one of the summer 2020 mentors, said he enjoyed the interaction with the students.
“The best part of the camp for me was when I was able to offer my support and advice to our mentees,” Rollins said. “Many of them are minority students, and, as a minority myself, I know and understand how underrepresented we are in medicine and the higher education fields.
“By seeing someone who looks like them in medical school, I hope to inspire them and instill in them the will and passion to achieve their dreams.”
Up to 50 high school students will have the opportunity to learn from PCOM Georgia’s osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and biomedical sciences students and faculty members, along with professionals in the field.
The program will carefully pair selected PCOM Georgia mentors with the campers who will learn about their mentors’ paths to careers in healthcare.
There is no cost for the academy, GA PCOM officials said, thanks to funding from the Office of Diversity and Community Partnerships, in addition to a grant from Hologic, Inc., a medical technology company largely focused on women’s health.
The academy is a free opportunity primarily targeting students of underrepresented communities including Latinx/Hispanic and BIPOC (Black/Indigenous/ People of Color), GA PCOM officials said.
“In the past, participants who have been successful in the program exhibited a passion for science and math, a curiosity about health care, and a calling to care for others,” a statement from the school said.
High school students will have the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of subjects including health care and science-based research through hands-on activities. In addition, topics like high school productivity, college and professional school preparation, career planning, financial management and volunteering are on the agenda. Resume writing and interviewing will also be practiced.
“We are excited to host a new incoming class of summer academy students,” said Aisha DeBerry, JD, director of the Office of Diversity and Community Partnerships. “Our team is working tirelessly to create intentional learning and exposure to research-based science and the healthcare professions despite these difficult circumstances.”
As part of summer camp, the student groups, with the assistance of their mentors, study a disease they’ve selected and present the condition to their fellow high school students at a graduation ceremony. Last summer, among the diseases selected were breast cancer, allergies, Alzheimer’s disease, H1N1 swine influenza, Ebola disease and cystic fibrosis.
Depending on Gwinnett County’s health status, the summer academy may be held virtually with opportunities for in-person experiences on the college’s Suwanee campus.
To learn more, read about last summer’s academy or contact the SMSA leadership team with questions, go to smsa.pcomga@gmail.com.
You can apply for the program by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.