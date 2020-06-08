The free Summer Math & Science Academy two-week program at PCOM Georgia will be hosted virtually this year.
The program, which will take place June 8-19, was previously known as the Opportunities Academy and is for high school students who are interested in science and the healthcare professions.
Designed to foster STEM+ interest in underrepresented students, the academy features interactive lectures, research and professional entry skills.
Students will have a chance to virtually engage with current medical and healthcare professional students, faculty and practitioners.
There are approximately 33 high school students attending the camp. They are students at Berkmar High School, Lanier High School, South Gwinnett High School and Buford High School, among others.
They aspire to be dentists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatric oncologists, psychologists, veterinarians, an airline pilot and even a zoo owner, a PCOM Georgia spokesperson said.
The camp is organized and run by PCOM Georgia's pharmacy, the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program and biomedical sciences students. It is overseen by faculty members and the Office of Diversity and Community Partnerships.
If interested and to receive more information, contact Aisha DeBerry, director of diversity and community partnerships, at aishade@pcom.edu.
