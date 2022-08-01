La Dawn Hackett, MD, MS/Biomed ’08, who delivered the keynote address to 75 PCOM Georgia graduates last week, used these words from poet Maya Angelou in her remarks. Following an honors brunch and an awards dinner, commencement took place on July 26 at the Gas South District in Duluth.
The graduates included 45 biomedical sciences students and 30 physician assistant students.
Dr. Hackett is an alumna of the inaugural class of PCOM Georgia’s biomedical sciences program. She then earned an MD degree and completed a diagnostic radiology residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, before completing a fellowship in abdominal radiology at Emory University.
She said, “You have arrived at this pivotal moment in time because you have a mission, an assignment, to make a difference in the world.”
She offered the following advice to the class of 2022.
“Delayed gratification is overrated … Or find joy in the struggles.”
“Heroes have lives too … Be sure to put yourself on your “to do list” every day. You have to show up, but make sure you’re rested and ready for the fight. Because the fight is not fair.”
“Always bet on yourself … Or better yet, trust your gut.”
Dr. Hackett encouraged the graduates to “thrive and take good care of yourself along the way.”
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine President Jay S. Feldstein, DO ’81, noted that the graduates experienced “an uncommon time of learning – amid extraordinary political unrest, amid sweeping movements against racism and for equity and justice; amid economic turmoil; as Russia waged war on Ukraine.”
He said, “Now, you must make yet another professional transition in a fractured world. A world desperate for healing. A world eager for you to temper chaos with care.”
He encouraged the graduates to “step out into the chaos and make use of your gifts for the betterment of the world.”
Lori Redmond, PhD, director of the Biomedical Sciences program asked the graduates to “reach back.” She said, “The fact that you are here today is evidence enough that each of you can reach back and help others along the path to higher education and a career for which the biomedical sciences prepares you.” She painted a word picture for the graduates - “You, holding the hand of another as you continue to reach forward and achieve your goals.”
Laura Levy, DHSC, PA-C, chair of the Department of Physician Assistant Studies, asked the PA graduates to “Love the life you have chosen. Commit to making change and in the interim, be kind, be humble and be respectful.”
The degrees were granted and the students hooded in an auditorium filled with family members and friends. Shanda Lucas-O’Dennis, MS/ODL ’09, the vice president of the PCOM Alumni Association, invited the graduates to move their tassels from right to left followed by a round of applause. The academic procession then recessed from the stage behind the commencement marshals, who carried the college’s ceremonial mace and baton, to the traditional graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance.”
