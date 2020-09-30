PCOM Georgia Assistant Professor Carrie Smith Nold has received high praise from a statewide physician assistants group.
Nold, who has been a member of the Department of Physician Assistant Studies faculty at PCOM Georgia since its inception, was recently named the Georgia Association of Physician Assistants’ 2020 Faculty Member of the Year.
“Carrie Nold has proven to care deeply for her PA students in their education and training," GAPA President Negin Bauer said. "She is a superstar PA professor and her students often speak highly of her. GAPA is proud to recognize her achievements and present her with the 2020 Faculty of the Year award."
Nold received her award from the GAPA Board of Directors during the GAPA 2020 CME Conference that was held in early September. She was nominated for the award by GAPA’s Student Affairs Committee Chairwoman Christy Wilson.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this award," Nold said. "I started at PCOM Georgia five years ago and it has been so rewarding to be a part of the physician assistant program expansion to Georgia. There is something special about being there at the beginning of something new and seeing the first cohort of students matriculate and then graduate. I also have wonderful co-workers on the Philadelphia and Georgia campuses who are all invested in the success of each of our students.”
Nold is a nationally board certified physician assistant with licenses to be a physician assistant in both Georgia and South Carolina. She is also licenses in Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support. She has written multiple publications and been a peer-reviewer for the Journal of the American Academy of Physician Assistants as well.
She did outpatient neurology and rehabilitation medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina's Neuroscience Department before she came to PCOM Georgia.
She is a graduate of Augusta University's Master of Physician Assistant Program and previously received the Eugene Stead/John Palmer Award of Professionalism and the Teaching and Service Award from Augusta University's Physician Assistant Department.
“Carrie Nold is most deserving of this award. She is an exceptional educator, evidenced by consistently outstanding student evaluations of her teaching and the respect her peers have for her insight and judgment,” PCOM Georgia Department of Physician Assistant Studies chairwoman and professor Laura Levy said.
Rebekah Thomas, PCOM Georgia's site director for the PA program, added, "Carrie is a gifted professor. She is a tremendous asset to the program and is most deserving of this honor."
