Andrea Pax Mann has been named the dean and chief academic officer of the Osteopathic Medicine program at PCOM Georgia effective this spring, officials from the school announced this week.
In her new position, Mann will direct and oversee the activities of the Clinical and Bio-Medical Sciences departments, as well as deliver policy and curriculum as required by the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine president, provost and board of directors.
“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Mann to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine,” said Provost Kenneth Veit. “Her depth of experience in academic medicine, administrative leadership and as a physician practitioner will prove beneficial as we continue to move PCOM Georgia forward.”
Mann most recently served as the assistant dean for clinical education, chair of pediatrics, and associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the Jerry M. Wallace, Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Buies Creek, N.C. PCOM GA officials said she has 20 years of experience in academic medicine with close to five years at the dean’s level.
School officials said Mann describes herself as “a solid, flexible, optimistic, and introspective leader who is approachable and never backs down from a challenge.” Her style is to “empower and encourage people to become the very best versions of themselves.”
“With the ever-changing climate in the world and medicine, I feel it is important to consistently work to remain current and to set a new high standard for medical education,” Mann said.
She has received several teaching awards and was elected by students to carry both the gonfalon and the mace, positions of honor, at Campbell University’s commencement ceremonies.
“Serving the underserved is fundamental to my core belief as a servant leader and as a physician,” Mann said. “My true commitment lies in not only contributing to the shaping of physicians who are exceptionally competent and knowledgeable, but also who are compassionate, empathetic, and deeply care for and understand the whole patient.”
Mann is married to Brian Mann, MS, PA-C, who has been named Chief of PCOM Simulation Operations, a position that will report to the provost and serve all three PCOM campuses and multiple healthcare professional programs. Further information regarding his role is forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.