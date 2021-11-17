Thomas J. Gravina was recently voted in as the next chairman of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (PCOM) Board of Trustees, effective immediately.
A member of the board since 2003 and vice chairman since 2015, Gravina is the fourth board chair to serve in this singular role in the institution’s history. He will succeed chairman John P. Kearney, who served as chairman since 2014, and will remain on the board as vice chairman through 2022.
“My years as chairman of the PCOM Board of Trustees are some of the fondest of my career,” said Kearney. “I am immensely proud of our accomplishments, including extending our reach with the establishment of our PCOM South Georgia location, growing our endowment and keeping tuition costs low. I am confident PCOM and the board are in excellent hands with Tom as chair, and I wish him the very best.”
Gravina aims to grow the PCOM Foundation, which currently has more than $500 million in endowments, and expand PCOM’s successful Primary Care Innovation Fund. PCOM launched the Innovation Fund in 2016, and is the first osteopathic medical school in the country to establish an investment fund to create a new revenue stream for the college, while investing in innovative products and services focused on primary care. Gravina will remain chairman of the PCOM Foundation Committee and will continue serving on the Finance, Audit, Executive and Compensation Committees.
“It is my great privilege to chair the PCOM Board of Trustees at a transformational time in the college’s history,” said Gravina. “On behalf of the board, I want to thank John for his tireless commitment to service as chairman and for his many years on the board. I look forward to following his lead to establish a clear and thoughtful vision for the future of PCOM that positions the college for exponential growth in the years ahead and capitalizes on the tremendous potential of our students, faculty and staff.”
Gravina is currently executive chairman of Evolve IP, a company he co-founded in 2006. Evolve IP is a cloud technology company, serving commercial clients in the U.S. and various other countries around the world.
