Gwinnett County Public Schools recently highlighted the work of 27 high school students during the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ 2023 Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Student of the Year awards recognition program.
Abigail Donkor of Paul Duke STEM High School was named the overall winner and received a $1,500 scholarship. Duluth High School's Rama Esrawee was first runner-up and received a $1,000 scholarship and Alejandra Castro-Orejuela of Meadowcreek High School won a $750 scholarship as second runner-up.
The honorees were selected from a field of high-performing high school students within GCPS. The students were honored during a celebration on Tuesday.
The selection process required nominated students to submit a resume, a letter of recommendation from the nominating teacher, information on participation in a Career and Technical Student Organization, community service, and an essay. The final requirement was an interview conducted by a panel of judges consisting of business and industry leaders.
The top Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education students from each school are:
• Nicolle Castillo, Archer High School
• Lily Nguyen, Berkmar High School (finalist)
• Sam Barskiy, Brookwood High School
• Melanie Diaz, Central Gwinnett High School
• Brownetta Samukai, Collins Hill High School
• Cooper Brambley, Dacula High School
• Claudia Reyes, Discovery High School
• Rama Esrawee, Duluth High School (finalist)
• Chris Lenhardt of Grayson High School
• Carlos Ceron, Grayson Technical Program (finalist)
• Jackson Lee, Gwinnett Online Campus
• Rachna Rajesh, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (finalist)
• Josh Jonathan, Lanier High School
• Austin Price, Maxwell High School of Technology
• Atalia Jacinto, McClure Health Science High School
• Alejandra Castro-Orejuela, Meadowcreek High School (finalist)
• John Pennebaker, Mill Creek High School
• Marco Walther, Mountain View High School
• Charlie Hammock, Norcross High School
• Audrey VanScoy, North Gwinnett High School
• Zakiy Isani, Parkview High School
• Abigail Donkor, Paul Duke STEM High School (finalist)
• Sophia Vasquez, Peachtree Ridge High School
• Sherlyn Maldonado, Phoenix High School
• Theo Yang, Seckinger High School
• Taka Mandibaya, Shiloh High School
• Macire Kebe, South Gwinnett High School
Note:Carlos Ceron attends Grayson High School and is enrolled in CTAE courses at Grayson Technical Program while Austin Price attends Mill Creek High School and is enrolled in CTAE courses at Maxwell High School of Technology
