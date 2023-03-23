Gwinnett County Public Schools recently highlighted the work of 27 high school students during the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ 2023 Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Student of the Year awards recognition program.

Abigail Donkor of Paul Duke STEM High School was named the overall winner and received a $1,500 scholarship. Duluth High School's Rama Esrawee was first runner-up and received a $1,000 scholarship and Alejandra Castro-Orejuela of Meadowcreek High School won a $750 scholarship as second runner-up.

