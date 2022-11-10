Paul Duke STEM High School teacher Ashley Wright has been an educator for 12 years, but she has a new crown to wear as Gwinnett County Public Schools' top teacher.
The school system held its annual Teacher of the Year celebration at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee on Thursday. The district's 141 local teachers of the year, as well as its six finalists for the overall Teacher of the Year honor, were recognized during the event.
In addition to Wright, the five other finalists for the district's top teacher recognition were Head Elementary School teacher Jessica Gaskin, Baggett Elementary School teacher Myesha Jenkins, Crews Middle School teacher Serina Gay, Northbrook Middle School teacher Becca Rackley and Seckinger High School teacher Jason Hurd.
As GCPS' Teacher of the Year, Wright is now eligible to compete for state and, possibly, national Teacher of the Year honors.
In addition to being the district's overall Teacher of the Year, Wright was also named the district's High School Teacher of the Year. Meanwhile, Jenkins was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Rackley was named the Middle School Teacher of the Year.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
