Paul Duke STEM High School teacher Ashley Wright has been an educator for 12 years, but she has a new crown to wear as Gwinnett County Public Schools' top teacher.

The school system held its annual Teacher of the Year celebration at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee on Thursday. The district's 141 local teachers of the year, as well as its six finalists for the overall Teacher of the Year honor, were recognized during the event.