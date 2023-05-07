Varun Iyengar, a senior at Paul Duke STEM High School in Norcross, created an app called “Sentimental” that aids neurodivergent and autistic people in social situations by using artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Now Iyengar’s app has been recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Before she left office after the most recent election, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, who represented Georgia’s 7th District in the U.S. House, named Iyengar as the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in the district, which includes much of Gwinnett County and a portion of Forsyth County.
An official initiative of the U.S. House, the Congressional App Challenge has lawmakers host contests in their districts for middle and high school students. The challenge encourages students to learn code and inspires them to seek careers in computer science. Each participating member of Congress selects a winning app for their district with each winning team invited to display their winning app to Congress during its annual #HouseOfCode festival.
The program is a public-private partnership made possible via funding from Omidyar Network, AWS, Rise, theCoderSchool, Apple and others.
Iyengar, who is on the autism spectrum, said he created “Sentimental” because of his struggles to understand the nuances “of many tense and emotional discussions.”
“(I) have found it challenging to find the appropriate reaction,” Iyengar said in a news release. “I knew that many others who were autistic or neurodivergent shared similar experiences and I started thinking about ways to help those who faced the same problems as I did by using technology and computer science.”
“The Congressional App Challenge is a prestigious competition where students can develop programs that solve real-world problems as defined by their congressional district,” said Sallie Holloway, the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ director of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science. “This unique initiative allows students to use their computer science skills to have a positive impact on their communities. It’s a great way for students to showcase their talent and to innovate in read ways.”
More than 9,000 students registered for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge, creating 2,707 fully-functioning apps for 335 members of Congress across 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Mariana Islands, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. This year’s competition set the record for most student registrations, most apps submitted, most apps per district submitted and most districts receiving more than 20 apps.
