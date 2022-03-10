The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident at a behavioral health facility that resulted in a 20-year-old patient at the facility and a Lawrenceville police officer being shot Wednesday night.
GBI officials said Lawrenceville police were called to Summit Ridge Behavioral Health Hospital at 10:40 p.m. on a report of an unruly patient. Officers arrived and found Austin Collins in a fenced area at the back of the Summit Ridge property.
"Collins attacked one of the officers and took his handgun," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. "Collins was shot by a second officer. During the incident, the first officer was shot as well."
It was not immediately clear whether the first officer was shot by Collins or the second officer based on the information released by the GBI. Both Collins and the officer were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Collins is listed as being in critical condition while the officer is in stable condition.
"The GBI will conduct an independent investigation," Miles said. "Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review."
