Students in seven Gwinnett County Public Schools districts are zoned for academy schools, a model of career and technical education that the district adopted in the 2014-15 school year.
Beginning in ninth grade, students at Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Lanier, Meadowcreek, Shiloh and South Gwinnett high schools begin the transition to high school and survey all of the academy opportunities at their school. Students learn about career opportunities tied to their school’s academy programs.
In 10th grade, students will enter their Academy of choice. Within each academy are a variety of pathway options. As students progress through their Academy, they have opportunities to engage with business partners and to pursue possible work-based learning options.
Gwinnett County Public Schools transitioned to college and career academies in the 2014-15 school year to promote on-time graduation and student engagement. District officials believe approach allows students to make connections between what they are learning in the classroom and how they can apply their learning to the real world.
What academy options are available at your school?
Berkmar
Berkmar is the only school to offer pathways in architecture, carpentry and electrical work in its construction academy. These pathways help prepare future carpenters, electricians, masons and architects for careers in the building industry.
Berkmar academies include:
♦ Architecture and Construction
♦ Entrepreneurship and Leadership
♦ Health Sciences and Human Services
♦ Media, Arts and Communications
♦ STEM
Central Gwinnett
Central Gwinnett offers unique pathways in its Fine Arts and Communications and Law and Entrepreneurship academies. In 2020, Central Gwinnett will begin introducing programs for its School of the Arts, designed to provide an enhanced education for students interested in careers in creative industries.
Central Gwinnett academies include:
♦ Fine Arts and Communications
♦ Law, Entrepreneurship and Public Service
♦ Medical and Healthcare Sciences
♦ STEM
Discovery
Discovery High School’s location lends itself to partnerships with Gwinnett-area hospitals and medical practices through its Health and Human Services academy. It’s a good fit for students interested in sports medicine or health education.
Discovery academies include:
♦ Fine Arts and Communications
♦ Health, Human services and Education
♦ Business and Entrepreneurship
♦ STEM
Lanier
Lanier High School’s Center for Design and Technology/STEM academy is a state-certified STEM program that partners with local businesses to help solve real-life problems through project-based learning. The audio-visual technology and film program provides one of the most robust mass communications experiences for Gwinnett County students.
Lanier academies include:
♦ Center for Design and Technology/STEM
♦ Global Business and Leadership
♦ Life and Health Sciences
♦ Multimedia Communications and Fine Arts
Meadowcreek
Students in Meadowcreek High School’s School of International Business helps students understand economic and entrepreneurial concepts in a global context. Its STEM program provides a foundation in mathematics as well as computer science.
Meadowcreek academies include:
♦ School of Communications and Art
♦ School of Health and Hospitality
♦ School of Information Technology
♦ School of International Business
♦ School of STEM
Shiloh High School
Shiloh High School has partnered with CVS to give students in its Wellness, Health and Education academy experience at a mock pharmacy. The academy is a good fit for students interested in pursuing careers in medicine and education.
Shiloh Academies include:
♦ Wellness, Health and Education
♦ Business, Arts and Marketing
♦ STEM
South Gwinnett
South Gwinnett High School’s Law, Leadership and Media academy provides diverse experiences for students to learn more about career opportunities in the justice system, as well as entertainment industries.
South Gwinnett academies include:
♦ Business and Hospitality
♦ Health and Human Services
♦ Law, Leadership and Media
♦ STEM
