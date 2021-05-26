Gwinnettians who are fans of early 80's rock may be singing "We Belong" or "We will be invincible" as they wait in line to get tickets to see one of the most well known female rockers this week.
Sugar Hill officials announced Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at at The Bowl at Sugar Hill on Oct. 22. Ticket pre-sales will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, with general admission ticket sales beginning at noon.
Benatar had a slew of well-known hits in the late 70's and early to mid-80's, including "Heartbreaker," "We Belong," "Invincible," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Shadows of the Night," "Treat Me Right," "You Better Run" and "Love Is A Battlefield."
Benatar won four Grammy awards, including Best Rock Female Vocal Performance in 1982 for "Shadows Of The Night," and had two RIAA-certified Multi-Platinum albums, five RIAA-certified Platinum albums, three RIAA-certified Gold albums and 19 Top 40 singles in her career. She was also one of the early stars in MTV's beginnings in the early 80's.
Meanwhile, Giraldo is professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter who began working with Benatar early in her career. They got married in 1983.
Anyone who wants to take advantage of the pre-sales option can visit www.bigtickets.com/events/sugarhill/pat-benatar/ use the code PBNG@THEBOWL.
