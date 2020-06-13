After more than 25 years of service as an ordained pastor, Rev. Kim A. Stover has retired from All Saints Lutheran Church.
“Often, it is said that pastors ‘could write a book,’” Kim said. “But the experiences and memories are too many, too heartwarming, too heartbreaking, and at times too mysterious to tell, even in a book of many, many pages. ‘My cup runneth over.’”
Kim and his wife Susan joined the Lilburn church in May 2012, but their journey together began in the late 1960s in Ravenna, Nebraska.
Kim graduated from Concordia University in 1973 and married Susan in 1972. Following their college graduations, they moved to Stamford, Connecticut, where Kim served as Director of Christian Development for Zion Lutheran Church.
In 1976, the couple moved back to Ravenna. Kim taught first grade at Ravenna Elementary School, as well as remedial reading and math for three years.
The family then moved to Kearney, Nebraska, where Kim sold farm shop supplies and then photocopiers. For nine years, he was employed by Ross Laboratories, a subsidiary of Abbott Labs, Chicago.
In 1990, the Stovers, which then included three children — Jeremy, Joshua and Andrea — moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Kim entered Trinity Lutheran Seminary to train for ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Kim completed his ministry in context training as chaplain at Orient Correctional Facility in Columbus; his clinical pastoral education at Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Care Unity in Columbus; and his internship year at St. John Lutheran Church in Grove City, Ohio.
Following graduation, Kim ordained for four years at Springboro Lutheran Church in Springboro, Ohio before returning to Nebraska.
In Nebraska, Kim served two congregations — Trinity Lutheran Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church. Over those years, he also served on several committees of the Nebraska Synod and was trained in Stephen Ministries and Stewardship Programs.
The couple moved to Atlanta in early 2010 and then to Durham, North Carolina, where Kim served as Intentional Interim for St. Paul Lutheran Church before joining All Saints Lutheran Church in Lilburn.
Now that Kim is retired, his daughter Andrea continues their ministry and serves Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Welcome, N.C., along with her husband, Pastor Kyle Bates, who serves Wittenberg Lutheran Church in neighboring Granite Quarry, North Carolina.
