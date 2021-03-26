Statements from officials with Gwinnett ties came throughout Thursday night and Friday as Republicans and Democrats weighed in on Gov. Brian Kemp's signing of the state's controversial 98-page omnibus voting reform bill.
Depending on who you ask — and more specifically what political party they belong to — it is either an act of voter suppression by Republican leaders in the state or a move to restore confidence in Georgia elections.
There was no middle ground taken on the topic.
"I applaud the Republican legislators who worked so hard to restore public confidence in our system of elections by securing the vote," said Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, a former state senator from Duluth, in a statement. "Sadly, Democrats continue to oppose secure, transparent elections. Georgia Republicans are committed to every lawful vote being counted, every unlawful vote rejected and for the counting to be done in the open and in accordance with law."
On the other hand, Suwanee-based U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., called it a "dark day for Georgia” and used it to call for passage of federal legislation that Democrats have crafted to address voting reform.
“SB 202 is, quite simply, a bad piece of partisan legislation, designed to make it harder for Georgians to vote," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "It was Republicans who, in 2005, implemented no-excuse absentee voting in our state.
"Now, after a year where we saw record-breaking turnout, they’re trying to change the rules, simply because they lost an election. It’s wrong, and yet another reason why we need to pass the For The People Act immediately.”
The sweeping reform bill comes after Democrats posted big gains in Georgia in the 2020 general election, including President Joe Biden winning the state over former President Donald Trump in the presidential race. It also comes after Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans, lost election bids to Democrats in a Jan. 5 runoff.
Among the changes included in the bill are sections that limit the absentee ballot drop boxes to only being inside early voting locations and only available to voters during voting hours in the early voting period; shortening the window to apply for absentee ballots; making new requirements for verifying IDs of people seeking absentee ballots; and making it illegal to hand out food or water to people waiting in line to vote.
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, posted a photo on Facebook from Kemp's signing of the bill, where he was flanked by six legislators, including Speaker of the House David Ralston, and referenced laws that had existed in the old South to limit the rights of African-Americans.
"This photo will be their legacy," Clark said. "(Seven) white males, in front of a portrait of a plantation in South Georgia, taking us back to Jim Crow South politics, behind closed doors, shortly after the bill passed both chambers, breaking with convention of having their legal team review the bill before signing, and with having a public signing of the bill."
But, not all of Gwinnett's legislators opposed the bill.
"I was honored to vote to secure elections and help to restore integrity back into the process," state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, said in a Facebook post after the Senate voted 34-20 to pass the bill on Thursday.
But officials who do not serve in the state legislator have also weighed in on the bill.
"This bill is an attack on decades of advocacy to eliminate voter suppression," Gwinnett sheriff Keybo Taylor said in a press conference Friday morning. "This is a tactic that limits the ability of voters to exercise their 15th Amendment right to vote. This law was passed to address a perception of voter fraud and mistrust that has never been proven on a wide scale basis."
Taylor indicated his office will likely not spend much time, if any, going after people for handing out water and food to voters who are standing in line and waiting to vote.
"Outside tampering in our elections is unacceptable, and I therefore agree that the state banning of monetary gifts to someone waiting in line is an appropriate step," Taylor said. "However, I do not believe that it is in the best use of county tax dollars for my deputies to be focused more on who's handing out water to a voter in a long line than to secure a polling place to secure the safety of all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.