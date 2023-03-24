A longtime familiar face at Partnership Gwinnett has left the economic development organization to take a new job at Georgia Power.
Andrew Carnes, who had been Partnership Gwinnett's vice-president of economic development since 2019 and had been with the organization for nearly a decade, joined Georgia Power this week as the community and economic development manager for the northeast region. Georgia Power announced the hiring on Monday.
"I am excited to join a fantastic economic development team," Carnes said in a announcement to friends on Facebook. "I look forward to working with all the communities in northeast Georgia."
Carnes joined Partnership Gwinnett in 2015 and was the organization's senior director of economic development before he was promoted to the vice-president's position nearly four years ago. As vice president, he led Partnership Gwinnett's team.
He worked for the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority, including serving as its executive director, before he joined Partnership Gwinnett.
The region Carnes will be working with at Georgia Power includes about 24 counties and cities such as Gainesville, Athens, Blairsville, Commerce, Monroe, Madison, Winder and Covington. It does not, however, include Gwinnett County, which is part of Georgia Power's Metro North Region.
Partnership Gwinnett is the economic development arm of the Gwinnett Chamber. As such, the chamber is in the process of looking at candidates to fill the vacancy created by Carnes' departure. That hire will ultimately be made by Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett President Nick Masino.
Masino praised Carnes' hiring by Georgia Power.
"It is always rewarding to see valuable employees advance their career through new opportunities and we are excited for Andrew and for our great partners at Georgia Power," Masino said.
"We are actively seeking a replacement to lead Partnership Gwinnett and already have some strong candidates to consider for the role. It is a unique position that requires corporate business experience and political savvy to successfully drive industry growth in our community."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
