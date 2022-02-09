Peachtree Ridge High School STAR Student Chungin “Roy” Lee, center, and Buford High School STAR Student James “Jimmy” Ragazino, second from right, were named the district-wide STAR students for Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools on Wednesday. Also pictured are, from left, Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Education, Talent & Leadership Development Adam Forrand, Peachtree Ridge STAR Teacher Adam Sherman and Buford High School STAR Teacher Lisa Cole.
The top students from Gwinnett County Public Schools, Buford City Schools and private schools in the county have been put in the spotlight by business and economic development leaders in the county.
Partnership Gwinnett held its STAR Student and STAR Teacher recognition ceremony Wednesday at 12Stone Church's John C. Maxwell Leadership Center. The ceremony, which was presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, included recognition of 44 STAR Students from 31 public and private schools in Gwinnett County.
The overall district-wide STAR students and teachers for Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools were also named during the ceremony.
Peachtree Ridge High School student Chungin “Roy” Lee and teacher Adam Sherman were named the district-wide STAR student and teacher for Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Meanwhile, Buford High School student James “Jimmy” Ragazino and teacher Lisa Cole were recognized as the STAR student and teacher from Buford City Schools.
“It’s our honor to celebrate these exceptional Gwinnett County students and teachers each year,” said Adam Forrand, Vice President of Education, Talent & Leadership Development at Partnership Gwinnett. “Partnership Gwinnett recognizes the importance of education and leadership development in retaining qualified workforce for the jobs we are recruiting to the community.
"The STAR program serves as a foundational component to training up talent for the jobs and opportunities that lay ahead, and we congratulate these amazing students and teachers for this notable achievement.”
The Georgia STAR student and teacher program is overseen by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. High school students who are in the top 10% of students in their class, based on grade point average, and earned the highest SAT score on a single test date earn school-level honors.
From there, the highest of those students then earn district-wide honors.
District-wide winners advance to compete for regional STAR student and teacher honors, while regional winners advance to compete for statewide honors.
