Thirty-eight students from Gwinnett County Public Schools, Buford City Schools and local private schools were recognized on Thursday for their scholastic achievements, and 38 teachers from those schools were recognized alongside them.
Partnership Gwinnett held the annual STAR Student and Teacher recognition ceremony at the John C. Maxwell Leadership Center in Duluth. The STAR Student program is organized by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and recognizes high school seniors who have the highest SAT scores in their graduating class, and whose GPA is in the top 10% of their class. Some schools had ties for the honor.
Each STAR Student picks a STAR Teacher who has had a significant impact on their lives.
“Gwinnett County boasts some of the best schools in the nation,” said Partnership Gwinnett Economic Development Vice President Andrew Carnes. “We are proud to celebrate and congratulate these talented students who represent our future workforce and the teachers who have made a difference in their lives.”
North Gwinnett High School senior Aditi Venkatesh was named the overall STAR Student for Gwinnett County Public Schools and North Gwinnett teacher Katie Massey is the district's overall STAR Teacher. Buford High School senior Erin Lim is Buford City Schools' district STAR Student and Buford High teacher Brent Leitsch is that district's STAR Teacher.
They will now compete for regional and statewide STAR Student and STAR Teacher honors.
In addition to the public schools, the STAR Students and STAR Teachers for Greater Atlanta Christian School, Hebron Christian Academy, Killian Hill Christian School, Notre Dame Academy, Providence Christian Academy, Sugar Hill Christian Academy and Wesleyan School were also recognized during the ceremony.
Partnership Gwinnett was involved in the recognition because PAGE partners with chambers of commerce and affiliated business groups across the state to hold local STAR Student and STAR Teacher recognitions.
The regional and statewide STAR Students and STAR Teachers will be named later in the spring.
The full list of STAR Students and STAR Teachers who were recognized includes:
STAR TEACHER: Brent Leitsch
STAR STUDENT: Dean Putnam
STAR TEACHER: John Jameson
STAR STUDENT: Samad Ahmed
STAR TEACHER: Gary Haynes
Brookwod High School (three STAR Students and STAR Teachers)
STAR TEACHER: Mirela Kimbrough
STAR STUDENT: Niheer Patel
STAR TEACHER: Chris Michael
STAR STUDENT: Farhan Baig
STAR TEACHER: Stephanie Timmons
Central Gwinnett High School
STAR STUDENT: Mariabelle Azemar
STAR TEACHER: Danielle Wilcher
STAR STUDENT: Cooper Brambley
STAR TEACHER: Robert Winstead
STAR STUDENT: Jerusha Titus
STAR TEACHER: Thomas Curran
STAR TEACHER: Jonathan Roy
STAR STUDENT: Chikaima Anigbogu
STAR TEACHER: Lindsey Saa
STAR STUDENT: Jackson Lee
STAR TEACHER: Kristen Brigmond
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
STAR STUDENT: May-Jann Wong
STAR TEACHER: Donny Thurston
McClure Health Science High School
STAR TEACHER: Theresa Ryan
STAR STUDENT: Cristopher Miranda
Mill Creek High School (Two STAR Students and two STAR Teachers)
Mountain View High School
STAR TEACHER: Nicki Collins
Norcross High School (Two STAR Students and two STAR Teachers)
STAR STUDENT: Jordan Katz
STAR TEACHER: Michelle Larate
North Gwinnett High School
STAR STUDENT: Aditi Venkatesh
STAR TEACHER: Katie Massey
STAR TEACHER: Jon Aldrich
Paul Duke STEM High School (Two STAR Students and two STAR Teachers)
STAR STUDENT: Nathan Chen
STAR TEACHER: Andrew Wright
STAR TEACHER: John Mobley
Peachtree Ridge High School
STAR STUDENT: Katharine Wang
STAR TEACHER: Michael Crawford
STAR STUDENT: Phoebe Yoon
STAR TEACHER: Rhonda V. Perry
STAR STUDENT: Jessica Duong
South Gwinnett High School
STAR STUDENT: Dominique LoBlack
STAR TEACHER: Natilee Brown-Van
Greater Atlanta Christian School (Two SAR Students and two STAR Teachers)
STAR STUDENT: John Alsobrook
STAR TEACHER: Derek Wilson
STAR STUDENT: Jackson Rosero
STAR TEACHER: Samuel Vernhes
STAR TEACHER: Taylor Kulp
Killian Hill Christian School
STAR STUDENT: Shalena Lam
STAR TEACHER: Matthew Lewis
STAR STUDENT: Riddhi Akshara
STAR TEACHER: Elena Ouimette
Providence Christian Academy
STAR STUDENT: Lydia Panek
STAR TEACHER: Renee Sargent
Sugar Hill Christian Academy
STAR STUDENT: Benjamin Jones
STAR TEACHER: Sherry Wiltshire
STAR TEACHER: Joseph Cooper
