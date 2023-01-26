Thirty-eight students from Gwinnett County Public Schools, Buford City Schools and local private schools were recognized on Thursday for their scholastic achievements, and 38 teachers from those schools were recognized alongside them.

Partnership Gwinnett held the annual STAR Student and Teacher recognition ceremony at the John C. Maxwell Leadership Center in Duluth. The STAR Student program is organized by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and recognizes high school seniors who have the highest SAT scores in their graduating class, and whose GPA is in the top 10% of their class. Some schools had ties for the honor.

