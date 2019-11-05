Partnership Gwinnett officials were recently recognized by an international economic development group for their efforts to support and attract businesses to Gwinnett County.
The local economic development group received the International Economic Development Council’s Silver Award of Excellence during that group’s recent conference. The award was in the 2019 Innovative Programs and Initiatives category in recognition of the Partnership Gwinnett Redevelopment Peer Tour.
“We are honored to receive this award,” said Andrew Carnes, vice president of economic development at Partnership Gwinnett. “Redevelopment is a key issue in our community, and we are proud of the work we do every day to ensure that Gwinnett remains a great place to live, work and play.”
This marks the fifth time that Partnership Gwinnett has been recognized by the International Economic Development Council in the last decade. It previously won awards in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.
“Partnership Gwinnett is made up of a team of dedicated professionals and volunteer community leaders who work tirelessly to foster economic development in our community,” said Mike Levengood, Founder of the Law Office of J. Michael Levengood and Partnership Gwinnett Chairman. “I applaud them for their efforts and congratulate them on this much deserved recognition.”