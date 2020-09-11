Partnership Gwinnett is kicking off its new five-year growth strategy effort — the fourth such effort in the history of the economic development organization — and it is soliciting input from the community.
Ernst and Young's EY Economic Development Advisory Services is working with Partnership Gwinnett on what is known as PG 4.0. The goal of the effort is to come with a strategy for recruiting, retaining and expanding businesses in Gwinnett County.
It is also designed to come up with strategies for attracting, educating and retaining a talented workforce for businesses that come to Gwinnett.
“Gwinnett County has grown tremendously over the past three decades and updating the community’s economic development strategy will continue this growth," Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes said. "This new strategic plan will connect the organizations and governments within Gwinnett County to remain an ideal place to live, work and play.”
Community input from both residents and business owners will be solicited in a variety of ways, including committees, focus groups, personal interviews and a digital survey, through Sept. 28. Anyone who is interested in participating in the survey can find it at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WW7K9CV.
The goal of the new plan is to not only show the competitive position of Gwinnett County, but to also determine which industries and key assets officials should focus their economic development on over the next five years.
Part of that will entail looking at both pre- and post-COVID-19 strategies with an eye toward accelerating growth in the county.
The strategic planning process is expected to produce an action plan that "aligns community development, economic development, and marketing activities to convene and catalyze economic growth," Partnership Gwinnett officials said.
“Gwinnett County is one of the most exciting, diverse, and fast-growing communities in the country, and Partnership Gwinnett has done an astounding job fueling local economic growth,” Ernst and Young Director of Strategy for Economic Development Advisory Services Tony DeLisi said. “We look forward to helping plan a course that takes Gwinnett County to new heights in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.