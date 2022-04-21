Partnership Gwinnett hosted the 11th annual Movers and Makers: Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards Thursday at the Crowne Plaza in Norcross.
More than 200 were in attendance to recognize outstanding manufacturing and supply chain companies in Gwinnett County.
“Our vibrant manufacturing and supply chain community helps fuel our economy, providing high-wage jobs, raising living standards and leading research and innovation,” said Partnership Gwinnett Vice President Andrew Carnes. “This unique event gives us the opportunity to celebrate those industry leaders.”
Partnership Gwinnett awarded the following companies:
Most Valuable Provider Award: Integrity Staffing Solutions, a direct hire and temporary staffing agency with a location in Braselton
This award recognizes a company based off their commitment to supporting the manufacturing and supply chain industry and problem-solving and quality control excellence.
Corporate Citizen Award: Okabashi Brands Inc., a family-owned shoe company in Buford.
This award recognizes a company based on their community involvement, educational partnerships and workforce development.
Supply Chain Pioneer Award
• Small (1 to 49 employees): Renova Technology, Inc., an electronics after-market repair services company in Norcross.
• Large (50+ employees): Scanfil Inc., an electronics manufacturing partner and system supplier with a location in Buford.
These awards recognize companies based on their customer service approach, economic impact and innovative products/service.
Manufacturer of the Year Award
• Small (1 to 99 employees): Volcanica Coffee, a family-owned specialty coffee roaster in Suwanee.
• Medium (100 to 199 employees): TOMCO2 Systems, a CO2 and dry ice supplier in Loganville.
• Large (200-plus employees): Cardinal Glass Industries, a residential glass designer and fabricator with a location in Buford.
These awards recognize companies based on their customer service approach, economic impact and innovative products/service.
Partnership Gwinnett accepts applications from any manufacturing and supply chain company in Gwinnett County. Winners received the highest scores based on the category criteria.
The event featured Target Operations Director Kevin Anderson as the keynote speaker who shared Target’s supply chain and fulfillment strategy and community investment.
Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development helped Target expand with their first 367,060-square-foot, last-mile sortation center in Lawrenceville last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.