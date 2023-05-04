On Thursday, Partnership Gwinnett hosted the 12th annual Movers and Makers Awards, which recognize the most innovative and impactful advanced manufacturing and supply chain management companies in Gwinnett County.
The event was held at the Gas South Convention Center and featured UPS Healthcare President John J. Bolla as keynote speaker.
The advanced manufacturing and supply chain management industries represent nearly 11% of all industry with more than 4,700 companies and 80,000 employees in Gwinnett County.
“Our Movers and Makers Awards provide the opportunity for us to celebrate those exceptional behind-the-scenes industrial companies that drive business locally and even globally,” said Partnership Gwinnett Economic Development Senior Director Deven Cason. “We thank NAI Brannen Goddard and UPS Healthcare, who both epitomize corporate citizenship, for continuing to support our business community.”
The awards handed out were:
Most Valuable Provider Award, which recognizes a company based on their impact and service to the manufacturing and supply chain industries.
• Garrard Group, a family-owned and operated construction services provider.
Corporate Citizen Award, which recognizes a company based on their community involvement, educational partnerships and workforce development.
• Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, a leading ductless and variable refrigerant flow systems provider
Supply Chain Pioneer Award, which recognizes companies based on their customer service approach, economic impact and innovative products/service.
• Small (1 – 39 employees) – Skipper Logistics, a family-owned logistics outsourcing and transportation planning solutions company
• Large (40+ employees) – Eclipse Gaming Systems, a slot game designer and manufacturer
Manufacturer of the Year Award, which recognizes companies based on their customer service approach, economic impact and innovative products/service.
• Small (1 – 39 employees) – ePac Atlanta, a global technology-driven custom flexible packaging company
• Medium (40 – 99 employees) – AdEdge, a water treatment solution provider that specializes in removing contaminants from drinking, industrial and waste water
• Large (100+ employees) – Price Industries, a family-owned air distribution, critical controls and noise control products manufacturer and supplier
