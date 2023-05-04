Movers & Makers Awards Winners.png

On Thursday, Partnership Gwinnett hosted the 12th annual Movers and Makers Awards, which recognize the most innovative and impactful advanced manufacturing and supply chain management companies in Gwinnett County.

 Photo: Partnership Gwinnett

On Thursday, Partnership Gwinnett hosted the 12th annual Movers and Makers Awards, which recognize the most innovative and impactful advanced manufacturing and supply chain management companies in Gwinnett County.

The event was held at the Gas South Convention Center and featured UPS Healthcare President John J. Bolla as keynote speaker.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.