Partnership Gwinnett announced this past week that it has added two new people to its project team.
Jassy Ji is joining the organization as a project manager while AnnMarie Grason is joining it as a project coordinator.
“We are thrilled to have Jassy and AnnMarie join the project team,” said Deven Cason, Director of Economic Development for Partnership Gwinnett. “Their experience and fresh ideas will help us to raise the bar and we’re looking forward to working with them to implement the Partnership Gwinnett strategy.”
Ji previously served as the Georgia Department of Economic Development tourism and global commerce division’s Greater China Region Initiatives coordinator. At Partnership Gwinnett, she will manage economic development projects in the advanced manufacturing and supply chain management industry sectors.
“The Partnership Gwinnett organization is a best practice in local economic development and I’m very grateful to be able to join the team and help keep Gwinnett a great place to live, work and play,” Ji said.
Meanwhile, Grason is a recent Georgia Southern University graduate with a degree in economics who served as an intern with Partnership Gwinnett in the summer of 2018. She will be involved in planning, organization, management and evaluation of projects dealing with industry sectors targeted by Partnership Gwinnett.
“My internship at Partnership Gwinnett was an amazing experience and I feel very lucky to be able to come back as a full-time employee,” Grason said. “I look forward to working with the great team here and progressing the goals of the organization.”