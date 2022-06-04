Kermit The Frog was right, in a sense. It really isn’t easy to be green, or rather it’s not easy to go green.
It requires hard work. It takes the mixing of different types of materials. You have to use pitchforks to dig into, lift and turn over decomposing materials. There are “greens,” which is organic material such as vegetables and fruits as well as “browns” such as wood chips, pine straw, leaves, plain white paper that does not have colored ink on it and shredded cardboard.
It also requires months of patience — as much as a year of patience in fact, depending on how much compost is needed.
Oh, and there’s a formula involved in determining what to put in the composting pile.
“If you put in one green, you have to put in twice as many browns because if you don’t have the browns, it’s going to be way harder for the stuff to decompose,” said Arleana Donatien, 11, who worked on a composting at Lovin Elementary School in Lawrenceville this past spring as a fifth-grader.
“In this case, the greens would be the food that you’re composting — and you can’t put any dairy, meats or products that have a difficult time decomposing. (You can use) egg shells because that carries calcium, which would be good for your compost, and you would want to make sure your have a lot of air and water going through it because if you just have it sitting there with no air, it’s going to get hot and you’re not going to have good compost.”
Food Well Alliance is working with Lovin Elementary School and Discovery High School to teach students at the schools about how compost is made. In at least Lovin’s case, Gwinnett Clean And Beautiful officials helped facilitate the partnership.
The goal of the program is to teach the kids how they can use the food waste left over after they finish eating, at school or at home, into compost which can be used in gardens to help grow new food. At Lovin, for example, a food audit showed more than 500 pounds of food was being wasted and going in the trash in a week, and this is one way to help cut down the amount of food products that go in a trash can.
“Food Well Alliance came out and built our compost bin and they gave us tons of supplies,” Lovin Elementary teacher Gerin Hennebaul said. “They gave us trash cans, little buckets that we can collect the food waste in, thermometers, pitchforks, wheelbarrows, gloves — anything we could possibly could need to start up composting here.”
The schools are part of a group of five schools across metro Atlanta that Food Well Alliance is working with to make compost for their school gardens.
The students at Lovin have also found ways to incorporate other subjects, besides science, into the composting efforts.
Donatien said the students measure their “greens” and “browns” in kilograms rather than pounds, for example. The purpose behind that is to incorporate the metric system, which the students learn about in their fifth-grade math class.
Hennebaul said the school began collecting about two buckets of fruits and two buckets of vegetables a week when the effort began at the school in January. Eventually they expanded to include three buckets of fruits and three buckets of vegetables per week.
“So, (it’s an average of) around 20 kilos per week,” Hennebaul said.
Food Well Alliance’s Brandon Crumsey said the volume of materials Lovin is collecting to make compost will prolong the amount of time it takes to create it.
“On average, it takes about 30 days to make compost, but since the volume of materials they had is going to be so large as they move it through that system, it will probably take a little longer than 30 days since it’s just so much,” he said.
At this point, there is enough compost to fill a little under half of a compartment in to food storage bin at Lovin. Hennebaul said that’s not enough, yet, to use in the school’s gardens, but eventually that’s where it will be used.
“I hope we would be able to use a lot of the compost probably by late fall is when I would guess we would have enough to use,” she said. “So, maybe when we pull up out spring plants and do our fall planting.”
But, the composting effort is already serving as fertile ground for the students to learn about food waste.
“(The biggest takeaway) is not necessarily just to not waste food, but to think about how much you’re wasting before you throw something away,” Donatien said. “There’s something called ‘saving it for later.’ You can always put it somewhere to save it for later rather than wasting it because that could have been somebody else’s food that they could have eaten.”
Donatien said she has also been making compost at home with her father for years, but it gives her an outlet to use the skills she learned from the composting effort at school. The compost the father and daughter make is used in a garden at their home.
“We only buy (planting) soil when our compost isn’t ready because we try to use our own compost for our own soil,” Donatien said.
Hennebaul said the food grown in the garden with the compost that is currently being made will be used in the way Lovin already handles foods made there, such as eggs from the school’s chicken coops and plants from tower gardens.
“We donate them to families in need in our community,” the teacher said. “We are a Title I and we do have a lot of families that need that extra really good food on the weekends at home, so we donate those (foods) every Friday (during the school year).”
