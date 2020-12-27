Dana Pharr and Kathy Hinton knew the Harbins Community House needed a new roof, and that work to fix up the inside of the 82-year-old structure couldn’t commence until the roof was addressed, but they faced a big problem.
Money.
A new roof for the center was going to be costly. Estimates that had been solicited before the COVID-19 pandemic hit pegged the cost as being at least $30,000. For a center that is technically owned by the residents of the Harbins community and whose fundraisers typically brought in totals that could be counted in hundreds rather than thousands of dollars, that was a steep price to pay.
“We have tried for years to get help, and no individual had really ever stepped up and offered themselves and what they can do,” Pharr said. “And fundraisers — if we hold a fundraiser here, we’re raising $600 to $800. Everybody says ‘Well, y’all need to hold a fundraiser.’ I’m like, ‘We need more than $600,’ and it takes us weeks of work to do a fundraiser to have a dinner or to do music.
“It just needs more than a little fundraiser that raises $600 or $800. It’s more than just paying utility bills or replacing a toilet. It needed major work.”
Luck has been on the side of the Harbins Community House lately, however. Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity’s Neighborhood Revitalization program has been working with the center to bring it back to its former glory piece by piece.
The program has already worked with businesses in the area and gotten volunteers to come out and help revive the building. Businesses have provided materials and some manpower, and volunteers have repainted the building, replacing an old layer of paint that begun to crack and chip away and pulling out rotted siding boards.
“Honest, I think it was just being good listeners and good partners with the community,” Gwinnett Habitat for Human Director of Programs Jen Welch said.
Prior to being a community center deeded to the “community of Harbins,” the facility was a school house that opened in 1938 to serve the educational needs of the Harbins community.
For at least 50 years, however, it has served the community in other ways, including once serving as a voting location and a place for scout troops to hold meetings, candidates to announce their intention to seek public office, community gatherings to take place and residents to gather information on projects.
But, in more recent years, the facility has become worn out. The roof leaked, the floor began to sink in places, bricks were falling out of the chimney and paint was peeling off the center’s exterior walls.
That’s why Habitat for Humanity’s assistance has been a blessing to community members who have struggle to maintain it and address needs they couldn’t afford to address on their own.
A new roof over the community center
After initial stories about the work being done to revive the facility began to make headlines, Habitat for Human made a big break through earlier this month.
That breakthrough came in the form of Accent Roofing, which works with Gwinnett Habitat For Humanity on various projects, and GAF Roofing. The companies replaced the entire roughly 6,200-square-foot roof at no cost to the center.
GAF Roofing provided the materials and Accent Roofing provided the labor to replace the old roof. Accent Roofing also secured a Lawrenceville-based brick mason, Beckmore Masonry Inc., to repair the center’s chimneys to ensure there were no leaks in the roof around those chimneys.
“I feel like this is probably purely a Catholic answer, but we want to do this kind of work and we’re available so we reach out, and sort of let the Holy Spirit guide us to the right person,” Accent Roofing supervisor Creighton Deasy said. “It’s not like we were like, ‘Oh we debated on 50 different projects and we formed a task committee to study each one.’ Nah, we basically just said. ‘Hey, we want to give a free roof away, what can we do?
“And, then we worked with good partners like GAF, and they gave us all of the materials for free.”
Deasy said GAF typically does roofs that are about half of the size of the one replaced at the Harbins Community House.
“But, when they heard about the job, they were like ‘Oh yeah, this is awesome. Let’s totally do it,’ “ he said. “So, I think when you bring good will to the table, a lot of people (join in).
“I think that’s one of the things about the pandemic. It’s hard to figure out how I can pitch in to help out. I think that’s a classic human problem. I think (it helps) when you’re saying, ‘Hey we’re wanting to do a roof and we’ll provide the labor for free, what else can we get and what else can we gather together to help this community?’ “
When the news from Welch that donations had been lined up to replace the roof — at no cost to the people who run the community house — was delivered to Pharr and Hinton, it was treated as a blessing.
“When she called, we cried,” Hinton said. “We were just besides ourselves trying to figure out what we were going to do.”
The community house and Habitat have also received a grant from Lowes Home Improvement to replace wood used in the roof sheathing at the center, although the existing wood, which dates back to the late 1930’s, has held up remarkably well since sturdy heart of pine lumber was used at the time.
“We were expecting, when they started tearing that (old roof) off, that we were going to have a bunch of rotten wood, but it ended up — as big as this building is — it was only a 15% replacement on the lumber,” Hinton said. “That tells you how good the wood was when it was built.”
There have been other partners stepping up to help out with various needs since news began to emerge about the efforts to revive the center, however. Hill’s Ace Hardware and Lumber in Winder has donated wood to replace siding boards in January, for example.
Turning attention to the Harbins Community House’s floor
The replacement of the roof marked a major turning point in the ongoing effort to revive the Harbins Community Center. With it now completed, and the siding set to be replaced, the exterior of the center will effectively be fully restored.
That means Habitat for Humanity, as well as Hinton and Pharr can turn their attention to the interior of the building, where its main room needs to have its floor removed and replaced because parts of it have been sinking. Water damage in the ceiling, from leaks in the old roof, also have to be repaired.
“The floor is the last thing to get done,” Pharr said. “Getting the roof done will prevent any water damage because we did have one major leak and several small ones that had developed over the last couple of years, but we had that started leaking and it’s just gotten greater over the past two years.”
Hinton added, “This will get us to the point where we don’t have to worry about further damage. Now we can focus on trying to raise money to do the inside.”
But replacing a floor isn’t cheap. Pharr said the floor in to smaller rooms at the facility were replaced about a decade ago, and that required removing the existing floor and replacing seals and beams underneath it from inside the building because there is no way to work from under the building.
Since no one can look at the beams under the floor without first removing the flooring, there’s uncertainty about what the condition of the beams.
“It’s going to take some kind of major grants or something because that’s going to be expensive,” Pharr said.
But, Hinton and Pharr will not be alone in trying to find a solution to getting the floor redone. Welch said Habitat for Humanity will be working with them on that aspect of the project, just as they have with getting the exterior siding repaired and repainted, and the roof replaced.
“In order to get it back in a safe condition for people to use and rent out again, and bring the community back into the center, we really have to make sure that the flooring gets done,” Welch said. “But we couldn’t do that until we made sure the roof wouldn’t leak, so the first step was making sure the roof was done so any else we do to it will stay.”
More community partners needed
The hope is that there are companies in the Gwinnett County community that Habitat for Humanity can partner with to handle the floor replacement and finish the revitalization of the Harbins Community House for generations to come.
Possibly even extending the center’s life for another 82 years, into the 22nd century.
“We just keep sharing (the story about) all of the partners who have come on board already, and maybe we’ll get some more partners,” Welch said.
