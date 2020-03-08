Emily Creed held her hands up, eyes wide open, and smiled as she heard her name called as the winner of the of 2020 Miss Incredible Pageant.
She is a 16-year-old student at Central Gwinnett High School who has cerebral palsy. Her mom, Melissa Creed, said she’s had 13 surgeries from her eyes to her legs, but none of it has stopped her from participating in activities such as karate, Special Olympics, fashion shows and other pageants.
“She was born very premature — 29 weeks, 2 pounds, 2 ounces,” Melissa Creed said after the Miss Incredible Pageant last Saturday. “We were told she may never be able to do anything, but she’s completely determined that she’s going to do everything. Nothing stops her. She’s amazing.”
Last week, Emily traded her karate uniform for a sparkly hot pink gown, body glitter and heels to participate in the second annual Miss Incredible Pageant for middle and high school students with special needs. She participated alongside 11 other girls at the event, which was held at Peachtree Ridge High School.
“It was amazing when I heard my name called,” Emily Creed said. “I knew I was going to win the small (title), but I did not think I was going to win this one at all.”
Sarah Perez, an eighth grader at Pinckneyville Middle School, was named the middle school Miss Incredible. She also shined at the pageant with a red dress and matching hair bow. She was accompanied by one of her older sisters, Aaliyah.
Sarah also has cerebral palsy, and is nonverbal.
“As a special needs parent, it’s amazing to see these young girls be considerate of kids that aren’t able to be in an actual pageant, which would be too long and too much,” Angela Perez said. “The way it was set up was just enough. It was perfect. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have had this experience.”
Angela Perez said she cried when she heard that her daugher had won the middle school crown. Although it came as a surprise, she said the pageant is one more thing Sarah can check off of her to-do list — along with rock wall climbing with her father and whitewater rafting.
All 12 participants were recognized for their individuality and given a tiara and sash naming them things such as Miss Unstoppable, Miss Sunshine and Miss Determined.
“I think that the second annual pageant was a success,” pageant founder Pari Jain said. “... The smiles on their faces, the joyful screams from their parents, and the applause from our volunteers and audience is what makes the event successful because we met our goal of bringing together the community.”
Jain said that in August 2018 the event was simply an idea she had from her desire to bring something to the community that it would be passionate about. She realized that year, she said, there was a lot more that could be done with the term “inclusion,” especially for people within the community.
Jain, a junior at Peachtree Ridge, started the pageant with the help of several administrators, teachers and students. Several students from around Gwinnett County Schools made up Team Incredible this year to once again put on the pageant.
Jain said the pageant helps bring awareness to girls with special needs who attend Gwinnett County Schools by giving them a moment to be celebrated on stage, as well as a moment to light up the room. The pageant also helps them build their self-confidence and brings a sense of love into the community, Jain said.
The judges, including a former Miss Georgia, a top six contestant in Miss America, and a finalist in Miss Indiana and Miss Ohio, described all of the contestants as “beautiful,” “smart,” “talented,” and “filled with personality.”
“During each part of the pageant (the contestants) always had a smile on their face, even during the rush of making sure the pageant ran as smoothly as possible,” Jain said. “I took some time out to talk to each participant and they are the sweetest girls ever. They are really the people who take advantage of the opportunities that they are given and in the face of adversity still put their best foot forward with positivity.”
Last year’s pageant winner, Michaela Haney, now a sophomore at Lanier High School, took her final walk as the reigning Miss Incredible before Creed and Perez took their titles last week.
“One thing that I am looking forward to next year for the Miss Incredible Pageant is to continue building a foundation for the pageant to ensure that it has a lasting impact on our community, and to make it an event that can bring together as many community members as possible,” Jain said. “The idea of next year’s Miss Incredible Pageant being the last one that I will lead is still something that comes to a shock to me.”
Jain said even though she is the Georgia Distributive Education Clubs of America Vice President of Leadership for the 2020-21 school year and the 7A Representative for the Georgia High School Association, creating the Miss Incredible Pageant is her greatest accomplishment.
“It has taught me what I am passionate about, what it is like to put my heart and soul into something, and it is something that I am extremely proud of,” Jain said. “I am hoping that with the foundation that we continue to build next year that this event will not be the final Miss Incredible Pageant that Gwinnett County sees.”
The pageant was paid for by donations and sponsored by Peachtree Ridge Assistant Principal and Special Education Coordinator Ashley Stratemeyer.
Jain said she and the rest of Team Incredible would like to continue to provide more opportunities for special needs students to feel celebrated throughout the year. To help her do so, email missincrediblepageant@gmail.com.
For more information, visit missincredible.org.
