Gwinnett County Public Schools has a new assistant superintendent for elementary schools.
The school board recently voted to approve the appointment of Partee Elementary School Principal Kelli McCain to the district-level position. She will replace Pam Williams, who was named the district's new chief of staff this fall.
McCain holds a bachelor’s degree in health services administration from Ohio University as well as a teacher certification in elementary education and a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Cincinnati; an educational leadership certificate from the University of Georgia; a specialist’s degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University; and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.
McCain began her employment with Gwinnett County Public Schools in 1996 as a teacher at Nesbit Elementary School. She served in that role until 2001, when she became a teacher at Stripling Elementary School. A year later she became the assistant principal at Magill Elementary School and held that position until 2005, which she became the assistant principal at Grayson Elementary School.
She served as the principal at Meadowcreek Elementary School from 2007 until 2012, and then served as an assistant superintendent from 2012 until 2017.
McCain became the principal at Partee Elementary School in 2017.
