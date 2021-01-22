Partee Elementary School faculty, staff, students and parents have a new principal, but it's someone they are already familiar with.
Jennifer Clowers, an assistant principal at the school, was appointed by the Gwinnett County Board of Education to be the school's new principal Thursday night. She replaces Kelli McCain, who was recently appointed to become one of Gwinnett County Public Schools' assistant superintendents for elementary schools.
Clowers received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Florida A&M University as well as a master's degree in instruction from Central Michigan University and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Mercer University. She has been an educator for more than 17 years, according to her profile on the school's website.
She has been with GCPS since 2017 and spent all of her time in the district at Partee Elementary. The school's new principal previously worked in DeKalb County and Atlanta schools.
Other appointments made on Thursday include Jay Nebel as an assistant superintendent for middle schools and Nicole White to be executive director of Special Education and Psychological Services.
Nebel has been with GCPS since 1996 and was the executive director of Continuous Quality Improvement — a job he was appointed to last February — prior to his appointment to his new job on Thursday.
He was a teacher at Creekland Middle School from 1996 until 2007, a teacher and coach at Norcross High School from 2007 until 2013, a sixth grade administrator at Creekland Middle School from 2013 until 2016, principal at Sweetwater middle School from 2016 until February 2020.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and middle grades education from Georgia State University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Touro University International and a specialist’s degree in educational administration and policy from the University of Georgia.
Meanwhile, White has been the principal of Kanoheda Elementary School since 2016 and has been with GCPS since 2003.
The various positions White has held in the district, prior to becoming principal at Kanoheda, have included a department chair and teacher of the visually impaired from 2003 until 2011; an assistant principal at Meadowcreek Elementary School from 2011-2016; a summer school assistant principal for elementary schools from 2013 until 2014; and summer school coordinator for elementary schools in 2015.
White received a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in secondary education, from Florida A&M University; a master’s degree in visual disabilities from Florida State University; a specialist’s degree in media, with emphasis in instructional technology, from the University of West Georgia; and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Argosy University.
She has also been an adjunct online instructor from Thomas University and Ashford University, a member of the Supplemental File Review Technical Writing Team for GCPS, an online scoring rater for Educational Testing Service and a parent advisor for Georgia Parent Information Network for Educational Services.
