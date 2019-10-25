Drivers heading north or south on Interstate 85 in northern Gwinnett may have noticed the highway was a little roomier on Friday, and there's good reason for that.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the first part of its I-85 widening project in north Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties opened to drivers Friday. The opening means there are now three travel lanes north and south on I-85 between Hamilton Mill Road and State Route 211 in Barrow County, according to GDOT.
The opening of the additional lane in north Gwinnett does mean the widening project, which stretches from Hamilton Mill to State Route 53 in Jackson County, is finished, however.
"Roadway improvements have been completed in this area (between Hamilton Mill and State Route 211)," GDOT said in an announcement. "Work will continue in both directions between SR 211 and SR 53 in Jackson County. The I-85 Widening project is the first Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) project to break ground."