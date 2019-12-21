Each year before Parkview High School’s Marine Corps JROTC Toys for Tots drive, Staff Gunnery Sergeant David Erwin tells his students he hopes they wake up Christmas morning with their wish lists fulfilled.
He also reminds them, that’s not the case for every family. That’s what makes the annual drive so fulfilling for Parkview JROTC cadets.
“There’s a kid out there that’s going to wake up with a toy you collected or bought,” Erwin said.
At a Stone Mountain Walmart on Friday, Parkview freshmen Destiny Silva and Joshua Garcia stuffed their shopping carts full of toy trucks, dolls, action figures and sporting goods. Each item they pulled from a shelf, they deducted the cost from their budget.
“I feel like a kid in a candy store,” Silva said.
Silva has as much fun shopping for Toys for Tots’ beneficiary families as she would shopping for herself. Later in the afternoon, she packed a bike helmet with reversible sequins that showed purple on one side and blue on another.
“Who wouldn’t want a sparkly helmet?” she said.
Garcia said whatever grabs his attention is pulled off of the shelf.
“I also think, 'Would this fit for an 11-year-old, or older, child,'” he said.
Silva said she thinks of her 10-year-old cousin and asks what he would like.
This year, Erwin said Parkview’s Marine Corps JROTC collected approximately $82,000 in combined toys and cash donations. Erwin said Parkview students stand outside of Gwinnett-area supermarkets and collect donations. The year was slow, he said, until the final week when things picked up.
Students, in uniform, start approaching shoppers the weekend before Thanksgiving. The weekend of Dec. 14 was the final day of collecting. On Friday, the students were at three Gwinnett Walmarts: off of Pleasant Hill Road, Lawrenceville Highway and Rockbridge Road. A 52-foot semi truck came to each store to collect toys and transport them to the Toys for Tots warehouse in Stockbridge.
“You’ve got to get kids out here and get parents involved in it,” Erwin said. “It’s an operation.”
Students collect donations in two, four-hour shifts. Students collected monetary donations or customers would go inside and buy toys.
It all culminates in a shopping spree on the last day of school. Students are released early after final exams and are divided into pairs. Each has a budget and age range to shop for. This year, Atlanta’s Toys For Tots warehouse in Stockbridge was looking for gifts for infants to 2-year-old toys and toys for 11 years old and older.
Erwin said the children Toys for Tots serves aren’t all asking for iPads and gaming consoles. A football or bike makes their holiday.
“Everybody comes in and buys Barbies, and 'Frozen' stuff and G.I Joes and cars,” Erwin said. “That fills your adolescent ages, but older kids and younger kids don’t always get bought for.”
Erwin said this is his 13th year organizing the toy drive with his JROTC cadets. He said the project is a good character development tool and requires one of the largest team efforts of any project the organization sponsors.
“You teach a kid to go out and do all this and give their time, you’re teaching them about unselfishness and it teaches them about character and makes them appreciate something,” Erwin said. “That’s the biggest part about it.”
For Silva, the camaraderie makes her think of one of the reasons she joined JROTC at Parkview.
“I like being a part of something that will make a big impact,” she said. “I want to be part of something that I really care about.”