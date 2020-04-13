There are no games at Parkview High School tonight, but if you drive by the school at 8:20 p.m. you might think there are.
The Lilburn school announced that starting tonight it will turn the stadium lights on at the football and baseball stadiums to honor its seniors.
Each week night, the school will turn on the stadium lights at 8:20 (which is 20:20 in military time) and leave them on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the Class of 2020.
"The Big Orange Jungle and Hugh Buchanan Field will be lit up to symbolize the fact that the class of 2020 is a light to our Parkview Community," a release said on the school's web site. "Class of 2020 you are appreciated and loved!"
