The Parkview High School Student Leadership Team will host a candidate forum at the school on Wednesday evening. Four candidates have been announced as participating in the event so far.

Parkview High School students will put Gwinnett County voters in touch with at least four candidates for elected office in a face-to-face setting on Wednesday.

Parkview's Student Leadership Team will host a candidates forum from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the school, which is located at 998 Cole Drive SW in Lilburn.