Parkview High School students will put Gwinnett County voters in touch with at least four candidates for elected office in a face-to-face setting on Wednesday.
Parkview's Student Leadership Team will host a candidates forum from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the school, which is located at 998 Cole Drive SW in Lilburn.
Community members will be able to talk to candidates one-on-one during networking periods. The candidates will also participate in two town hall-style question-and-answer periods during the event.
"The Parkview High School Student Leadership Team wishes to generate interest in the democratic process by helping the public meet candidates running for offices in this area," said Harris Wallace, who is a senior at Parkview and a member of the Parkview Student Leadership Team member. "All candidates were contacted, but not all were able to participate because of scheduling conflicts."
There are four confirmed participating candidates who have been announced so far.
Gwinnett County District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent, John Sabic, are each expected to participate in the event. The other announced participants include Mark Gonsalves, who is the Republican candidate in the 7th Congressional District race, and state Rep. Jasmine Clark, a Democrat who is seeking re-election in State House District 108.
