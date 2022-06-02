Parkview High School's Shreya Dudeja, a rising senior at the school, was selected as one of five Bank of America Student Leaders for 2022.
The prestigious program is designed to provide opportunities to develop and apply leadership tools and skills through hands-on community work and leadership experiences while raising students’ awareness of community issues and challenges.
The Class of 2022 Atlanta-based Bank of America Student Leaders in addition to Dudeja are:
• Joshua Chapple, Atlanta, Tri Cities High School
• Aida Eyasu, Clarkston, Clarkston High School
• Samuel Hurtado, Johns Creek, Johns Creek High School
• Marilyne Makendi, Dallas, Paulding County High School
Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program recognizes community-focused juniors and seniors every year. These students are engaged in an eight-week paid internship, working closely with local nonprofits like East Lake Foundation, developing leadership and workforce skills, and participating in a week-long virtual leadership summit.
The program is part of the bank’s overall commitment to youth employment, helping to prepare a diverse pipeline of young talent for success in the workforce.
This year marks the 10th year East Lake Foundation has hosted Bank of America Student Leaders from Atlanta. Since 2013, more than 58 Atlanta Student Leaders have interned with the East Lake Foundation, an organization that works to enable residents in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood and families at Charles R. Drew Charter School to build a better future for themselves through its integrated and holistic model for community revitalization that includes mixed-income housing, high-quality education, and community wellness.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.