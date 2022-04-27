During the Super Bowl in early February, a commercial touting Irish Spring soap offered a semi-subtle shoutout to Brookwood High School, the alma mater of the commercial’s creative director Jason Kreher.
Not to be outdone, Patrick Dodson, vice president of marketing for Apartments.com and an alum of rival Parkview High, found a way to tout the Panthers in a commercial featuring iconic actor Jeff Goldblum who for the last eight years has portrayed “Apartminternet founder Brad Bellflower” in Apartment.com spots.
Dodson, a 1990 graduate of Parkview who played soccer there under Hall of Fame coach Karl Bostick, said after he (and millions upon millions of other viewers) saw the Irish Spring commercial, there was a huge digital response from both Broncos and Panthers.
“The day after the Super Bowl after the ad appeared, I saw that a lot of friends from Brookwood and Parkview were commenting on it, and within a couple hours it was all over the place,” said Dodson, who graduated from Georgia’s Terry College of Business in 1994 and earned an MBA from Emory in 1999.
In early 2022, Apartments.com produced its annual marketing campaign with Goldblum, and a few weeks later the Irish Spring ad appeared. Not to be topped by a national Brookwood reference, Dodson decided to add a few Five Forks touches — including a Parkview plate and a Parkview soccer refrigerator magnet — into the commercial titled “Inside the Machine,” which finds Goldblum transported to an apartment dishwasher.
“We literally finished shooting our commercials the week before the Super Bowl. If I had seen the ad a week before, I would have grabbed a Parkview T-shirt and slapped it on somebody,” said Dodson, who now lives in Dunwoody. “But all I could do was go back in and do some things in post-production, like add the plate and magnet.
“I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny to do the same thing and get my high school in there?’ … It’s not very prominent, but it’s there and we shoot with Jeff every January, so I’ll probably get something in there that’s much better.”
The inventive Brad Bellflower spots represent the latest addition to Dodson’s portfolio. Tasked with supervising the television, digital, social media and influencer marketing for Apartments.com for the past five years, Dodson also spent 13 years at Georgia Pacific and another five years at Cox Enterprises before joining Apartments.com, which is the leading online apartment listing website, with information on more than 1 million available sites for lease.
Working for the last several years with the award-winning Goldblum — perhaps best known for his work in feature films like “The Big Chill,” “Jurassic Park,” “Independence Day” and “Thor: Ragnarok” — has proven to be quite fulfilling, Dodson said.
“He’s great,” said Dodson of Goldblum. “He’s a quirky, intellectual guy but he’s also incredibly down to earth and super-friendly. It’s exactly what you expect him to be, but super-humble and supremely approachable. The guy eats lunch with the crew on set when we’re shooting and he remembers everybody’s name. He’s just a great guy.
“He’s such a good actor and is so good with ad-lib, about 80% of the commercials are lines that he’s made up himself once we’re shooting. When he adds his little touch, it turns out better. It’s pretty fascinating.”
When asked if he planned to continue the Parkview-Brookwood rivalry in the advertising world, Dodson made no promises but did allow he might have something in mind.
“Let’s keep the trend going,” he said. “Let’s see if we can keep making our schools show up. Where can we get Parkview and Brookwood in more spots in creative ways?”
